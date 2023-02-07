Read full article on original website
Today In Hip Hop History: Tupac Shakur Dropped His Fourth LP ‘All Eyez On Me’ 27 Years Ago
On this date twenty-seven ago, the Hip Hop legend Tupac Shakur officially released his fourth album, All Eyez On Me, on the Death Row/Interscope imprint. The album featured five singles with two topping number one on the Billboard Hot 100; “How Do U Want It” and “California Love.” It made Hip Hop history the first double-full-length solo Hip-Hop studio album released. It was the second album from Tupac Shakur to hit number one on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, selling 566,000 copies in the first week. Shortly after his untimely death, the album then won the 1997 Soul Train R&B/Soul or Rap Album of the Year Award. Shakur also won the Award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist at the 24th Annual American Music Awards. The album was certified diamond by the RIAA on July 23, 2014.
Ja Rule Reacts To Being Left Off Billboard’s Top 50 Greatest Rappers List
Billboard recently put out their list of the greatest 50 rappers of all time. Of course, the list stirred up controversy. The top 10 spots were occupied by legends such as 1. Jay-Z, 2. Kendrick Lamar, 3. Nas, 4. Tupac, 5. Eminem, 6. Biggie Smalls, 7. Lil Wayne, 8. Drake, 9. Snoop Dogg, and 10. Nicki Minaj. While this might seem like a safe list, people asked why Kanye and Andre 3000 were omitted from the top 10 spots. Even Ja Rule got in on the criticism, and wondered why he was left off of the top 50 list altogether.
Nia Long Reveals Her Youngest Son Is Having A Hard Time Following Split
In a sit-down interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, actress Nia Long revealed her recent breakup has been hard on her youngest son. Nia admitted she is exhausted by the life change and assuming the roles of both parents to her youngest son. Long says it’s difficult raising her youngest son without his father, Ime Udoka. The 52-year-old actress split from Udoka after he cheated on her with a Boston Celtics employee.
Dave From The Legendary Rap Group De La Soul Has Passed Away
Easily one of my favorite albums of all time. De La Soul is Dead changed the way skits, production and lyrics sounded in hip hop. I felt instant sadness connected to my childhood finding out Dave from De La Soul had passed away. Allhiphop is reporting that one of our...
JAY-Z is Blue Ivy Carter’s Photographer in Pre-Super Bowl Daddy-Daughter Moment
JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter are becoming a staple at the Super Bowl. Before the game kicked off, Hov and Blue could be seen strolling onto the field, where the two would stop so the billionaire rapper could flick up some pictures for his daughter. JAY could be seen kneeling...
[WATCH] Michael B. Jordan Touches On Lori Harvey Breakup And Surprises HBCU Ball Players
Michael B. Jordan surprisingly spoke to Gayle King about how he dealt with his breakup from Lori Harvey. The actor/director did an interview on “CBS Mornings” and spoke about his personal growth and then surprised a few HBCU basketball players who played in his Legacy Classic. He also...
DJ Khaled Offers Full-Ride Scholarship to Perspective Student at Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment
Today, Grammy-winning artist, record executive, and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced intentions to provide a full-ride, four-year scholarship to a student wishing to attend Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment (LIU). Applications for Khaled’s scholarship formally open at https://apply.liu.edu/rn and the University will accept submissions...
Drake Performs at h.wood Homecoming Pop-Up Attended by Meek Mill, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant & More
The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment held the second annual Cash App & Visa Presents h.wood Homecoming on Friday, February 10th. The homecoming pop-up event at Scottsdale Hangar One, a luxurious private jet facility. The invite-only event featured sets by Zack Bia and Night Owl Sound, as well as a performance by Drake at the finale. To cap off his 45-minute set, the rapper serenaded the audience with Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” a homage to Lil Wayne.
Rihanna Honors André Leon Talley During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance featured the announcement of her pregnancy, but it also featured a tribute to late Vogue legend André Leon Talley. Near the end of her performance, while performing “Umbrella,” Rihanna put on a red leather, floor-length, Alaïa puffer jacket. Page Six notes the jacket resembles Talley’s signature scarlet Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat. Talley’s official Instagram page also celebrated the moment by using Umbrella lyrics: “When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend.”
