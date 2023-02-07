Investing.com -- Here is your weekly Pro Recap of the biggest buyback headlines you may have missed on InvestingPro. Start your free 7-day trial to get this news first. Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced that its board of directors will buy back up to an additional $2B in stock under its current share repurchase program. Under the extended share repurchase program, the company may continue buying back up to $325 million in shares each quarter.

4 HOURS AGO