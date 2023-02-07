Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
What Is Photographic Purpose in the Age of AI?
The age of AI is here, and like it or not, the barn door is open and the horse is out. With the ability to quickly generate believable images with minimal input, what does it mean to be a photographer in 2023? What is photographic purpose? This worthwhile video essay discusses the subject.
Fstoppers
We Review the Huion Kamvas 22 Plus Pen Display Monitor
Is it a graphic tablet, a monitor, or both? Let’s take a look at the implications of what a 22-inch pen display can offer for your editing and retouching workflow. The thought of having a significantly sized monitor that doubles as a graphic pen display tablet would definitely attract any photographer who does any detailed retouching or composite editing. Just like any monitor for editing, the resolution and color accuracy would be a primary consideration alongside the functionality as a graphic tablet. On top of that, it might have particular benefits on other tasks alongside photographic work such as working on documents, consuming media, and multitasking in general. Let’s take a closer look at the Huion Kamvas 22 Plus.
Fstoppers
5 Great Urban Portrait Locations
The awesome thing about shooting portraiture in a city is that there are so many options for locations and looks, meaning you can easily create a large volume of worthwhile images in the span of just an afternoon. If you are feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the options and wondering what some of the best locations are, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you five of the best spots for your next shoot.
Fstoppers
We Review the Liene Pearl K100 Portable Photo Printer: A Competitive Entry in the Zink Space
While instant photography cameras like Fuji’s Instax series have gained a large following amongst a younger generation discovering the beauty of instant prints, lugging around a sub-par camera just for the hard-copy photos is a drag. That’s where portable photo printers such as Liene’s Pearl K100 Portable Photo Printer come in.
Fstoppers
The Versatility of Flat Light in Landscape Photography
When you think of compelling landscape imagery, you probably imagine rays of dramatic golden sun cascading across the scene, and while that can make for fantastic images, it certainly is not the only kind of light that makes for worthwhile photos. Flat light can be particularly nice for a range of shots, and this great video tutorial will show you both why it is useful and how to take advantage of it.
Fstoppers
Canon Continues to Explore f/4 Zoom Lens Designs
With the advent of the RF mount, Canon entered a new realm of lens design, with some of the most extreme designs ever seen for full frame cameras. Nonetheless, it seems the company is also exploring more measured and pragmatic designs as well, with some very interesting f/4 zoom lens designs emerging in a recent trio of patents.
Fstoppers
Learn Complex Studio Lighting with One Simple Excercise
A fundamental lesson in photography is the exposure triangle. Learning about ISO, shutter speed, and aperture is something all photographers should do. In this article, I will not be teaching the exposure triangle. Instead, I’d like to consider that because these choices are made, either by a photographer or a complex computing program within a digital camera, that a photograph is a sort of copy of the real world.
