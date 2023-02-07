UFC 284 Roundtable: Where does Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski rank among MMA’s best superfights?

Read full article on original website
‘Let’s run it back’: Fighters react to Islam Makhachev’s decision over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Islam Makhachev denied Alexander Volkanovski’s bid to become the latest UFC champ-champ. Fighters were split on the scoring in UFC 284’s main event, but all of them agreed the lightweight title fight was an amazing display of fighting with exhilarating twists and turns. Makhachev’s size aturned out to...
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker headlines UFC event on May 13
Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker are set to square off in a five-round main event at an upcoming UFC event scheduled on May 13. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting with verbal agreements in place from the athletes. MMA Ideas initially reported that the fight was in the works.
UFC 284 preview show: What’s the best possible outcome for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski?
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will battle it out in a champion vs. champion matchup for the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284, a fight that will determine who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today. If Volkanovski, the current featherweight champ, gets it done and pulls off the upset, where will the win rank all-time?
Anthony Smith: Islam Makhachev better hold on to No. 1 pound-for-pound spot ‘really tightly’ – Jon Jones is coming
Islam Makhachev was quick to declare himself the new No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport after beating Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 284 main event. But according to UFC fighter and analyst Anthony Smith, his place atop those rankings might already be at risk. That’s because former pound-for-pound king Jon Jones is finally slated to make his long-awaited return to action when he headlines UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane on March 3.
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski UFC 284 official scorecard
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski met in a battle of the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and it was as closely contested as you’d expect. In the end, it is Makhachev who kept his lengthy win streak going and retained his lightweight title as he won a hard-fought decision over Volkanovski in the UFC 284 main event via scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.
UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski live stream watch party
MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 284 event, which takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, and serves as the promotion’s second pay-per-view of 2023. The main event will feature a high-stakes, potentially historic champion vs. champion showdown as lightweight champ Islam Makhachev defends his title for the first time against featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski — a fight that will determine who is currently they best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
Dana White reveals possible locations for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight, including AT&T Stadium in Dallas
While a decision is far from made, Dana White says that the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight that will take place later this year could be the blockbuster attraction to bring the UFC to AT&T Stadium in Dallas — although, that’s just one potential option. During Super...
Alexander Volkanovski reveals what he said during mid-fight trash talk to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Alexander Volkanovski isn’t known for his trash talk, but the reigning UFC featherweight champion has no problem playing mind games when the time is right. A perfect example came at UFC 284, when Volkanovski engaged in a close, back-and-forth battle with lightweight king Islam Makhachev that ended in a unanimous decision loss. While he entered the fight as a heavy underdog, Volkanovski gave Makhachev everything he could handle — including several exchanges on the ground where the Russian was supposed to be at his most dominant.
Sean Brady forced out of upcoming matchup against Michel Pereira at UFC San Antonio
UFC San Antonio has taken a hit to one of the marquee fights on the card. Welterweight contender Sean Brady has been forced to drop out his upcoming matchup against Michel Pereira on March 25 due to injury. Sources close to the fight confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on...
UFC 284 video: Kleydson Rodrigues melts Shannon Ross in 59 seconds with brutal punches
Kleydson Rodrigues and Shannon Ross clashed more at the weigh-ins than their UFC 248 prelim bout. Just 59 seconds after the two met in the octagon, Rodrigues was declared the winner via TKO after a flurry of punches forced referee intervention at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Check out the...
UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield
February 18, 2023 UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET); Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) UFC Vegas 69 gets new main event, Andrade steps in for quick turnaround. +. Next weekend’s card just got a new headliner!. Jessica Andrade now faces Erin...
UFC 284 results: Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett with triangle choke to claim interim featherweight title
Yair Rodriguez got his first taste of gold after capturing the interim featherweight title in the UFC 284 main event. Nothing came easy with Josh Emmett swinging hammers at him but Rodriguez found a way to persevere before locking up a triangle choke submission on the ground. As soon as Rodriguez tightened the hold, Emmett had no choice but to tap out with the end coming at 4:19 in the second round.
The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Cody Rhodes in studio, Arnold Allen, and Jens Pulver
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 2 p.m.: UFC featherweight Arnold Allen talks about his upcoming fight with ex-champ Max Holloway. 2:30 p.m.:...
LFA & PFLc on da wesside
Ayo ayo ayo ayoooo! It's another Friday, and that means another pre-ufc dude finish ahowcase, let's see what they bring put. I'm in a bit of a funk after this UFC contract update shit. I'm sure it'll pass, I just don't have it in me anymore to be that upset about shit that doesn't impact me and mine, but damn it's hard not to be in my feels about it.
Islam Makhachev fends off challenge from Alexander Volkanovski to defend title in UFC 284 main event
Islam Makhachev needed every minute over five rounds to fend off the challenge from Alexander Volkanovski to remain lightweight champion in the UFC 284 main event. It was a back-and-forth battle throughout with Volkanovski stunning Makhachev several times on the feet as the reigning featherweight king sought to become a two-division champion. Despite a few setbacks, Makhachev continuously found ways to turn the tables including a couple of knockdowns of his own while also employing his suffocating ground game.
UFC 284 live blog: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
This is the UFC 284 live blog for Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, the main card heavyweight fight on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Tafa is one of the rare fighters who has spent most of his career in the UFC. Joining the promotion in 2019 with a 3-0 record, Tafa has struggled to build momentum, losing three of five fights in the octagon. He’s also struggled to get in the cage, pulling out of a pair of fights in 2022. Now finally back, Tafa plans to give the hometown crowd something to cheer about on Saturday.
UFC 284 results: Justin Tafa scores devastating walkoff knockout to finish Parker Porter in just 66 seconds
Justin Tafa had quite the homecoming in his first fight back in Australia in nearly four years as part of the UFC 284 main card. The heavy-handed Tafa needed just one perfect punch to land on the button as he flattened opponent Parker Porter and dropped him to the canvas in a heap. Tafa just turned and walked away as the referee waved off the fight to save Porder from enduring any extra damage.
Jens Pulver announced for 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class
Jens Pulver will soon officially be a UFC Hall of Famer. On Saturday’s UFC 284 broadcast, it was announced that Pulver will be inducted into the Pioneer Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame this July during the 11th annual UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Pulver, 48,...
Modestas Bukauskas explains emotional road from dark places to ‘second chance’ with the UFC
Modestas Bukauskas got his second chance with the UFC, but it didn’t come easy. After parting ways with the promotion in October 2021 following a loss to Khalil Rountree, Bukauskas picked up a pair of wins for Cage Warriors, which included regaining the promotion’s light heavyweight title in December. Now, in his third fight post-surgeries, Bukauskas got the call to step in on short notice to face Tyson Pedro this Saturday at UFC 284.
Israel Adesanya supports Francis Ngannou: ‘He’s not being a diva’
For much of 2021, Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman were a united front of African-born UFC champions. Their success promised to bring the octagon to their native country for the first time in history. Cut to 2023, and none of the three fighters hold a UFC title, though...
