UFC 284 Roundtable: Where does Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski rank among MMA’s best superfights?

This is the UFC 284 live blog for Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, the main card heavyweight fight on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Tafa is one of the rare fighters who has spent most of his career in the UFC. Joining the promotion in 2019 with a 3-0 record, Tafa has struggled to build momentum, losing three of five fights in the octagon. He’s also struggled to get in the cage, pulling out of a pair of fights in 2022. Now finally back, Tafa plans to give the hometown crowd something to cheer about on Saturday.

