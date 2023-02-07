Read full article on original website
Related
Best Leica camera alternatives in 2023
The best Leica alternatives to take your street or reportage photography to the next level
Philips The Extra offers MiniLED TV models to the range
A little more than The One but not quite OLED-level, The Extra steps up to the challenge
Fstoppers
Is This the New King of Portrait Lenses?
The 85mm focal length is a staple in photography, with many portrait photographers gravitating toward it. Is this new 85mm f/1.2 version the new king of portrait lenses?. Nikon has recently released their latest 85mm, Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S Lens for the Z-mount and to say it has been well received is an understatement. 85mm is a focal length on full frame cameras that gives a perfect mix of enough frame to get some context, but telephoto enough to provide excellent subject separation from the background. An early Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 was my first experience with this focal length and for headshots and general portraiture, I was quickly besotted.
ANOTHER new "standard" lens: the Canon RF 24-50mm
Does anyone actually want a 24-70mm any more? The new Canon RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM doesn't seem to think so
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Fstoppers
Surprising Results Using the Fujifilm X-T5 and Sigma Contemporary Lenses
I have quickly become a big fan of the Sigma Contemporary lenses for Fujifilm X Mount. A few months back, I reviewed the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8, a lens that delivers superb image quality and performance in an extremely small and well-constructed package. More recently, I had a chance to test the Sigma 56mm f/1.4 and 30mm f/1.4 on the Fujifilm X-T5, and I was once again impressed by the results.
Engadget
Canon's $680 EOS R50 is its most affordable RF camera yet
Canon is adding a new, more affordable entry point into its RF mirrorless camera ecosystem. Alongside the full-frame EOS R8, the company unveiled today the EOS R50, an APS-C RF mount camera that will start at $680 when it goes on sale later this year. Based on the price and spec sheet, the R50 could quickly become a go-to for many beginners.
Android Authority
OnePlus Pad leak reveals keyboard, stylus, and other details ahead of launch
The OnePlus Pad could have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. An official-looking promo video for the OnePlus Pad was found on Weibo. The video reveals a stylus and folio-style keyboard. Another leak suggests the tablet could have a Dimensity 9000 chipset. A day before OnePlus launches its first Android tablet,...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: which is best?
The flagship battle for Android and Apple – but which device is the best option?
techaiapp.com
Canon introduces the EOS R50, its new entry-level mirrorless camera
What just happened? Canon has introduced a new entry-level mirrorless camera body targeting budding content creators, those looking to move beyond smartphone photography or folks seeking a solid backup solution. The Canon EOS R50 packs a 24.4-megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor alongside a DIGIC X image processor that is capable of...
Fstoppers
Canon Patents Advanced and Intriguing Lens
The RF mount has seen some extreme lens designs, with Canon pushing into new territory with options like the revered 28-70mm f/2L. It seems they have no intention of slowing down, as another interesting design has emerged, this time one sure to please sports and wildlife photographers. A recent Canon...
theevreport.com
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
Fstoppers
DxO Adds Some Powerful New Features to PhotoLab 6.3
DxO PhotoLab is well regarded as one of the finest raw editors available for pro and semi-pro photographers. Although certainly not as well known as the Adobe products like Photoshop and Lightroom, it offers very powerful tools that have gotten a lot of attention. This new version, 6.3, released today,...
Save $200 on the Samyang AF f/2.8 14mm lens: A great wide-angle lens
Taking those bucolic wildlife shots has now entered your life. Frame amazing mountain and seaside scenes for $200 cheaper.
Fstoppers
Using the Lightroom Classic Modules No One Talks About
Lightroom is one of the most popular photo-editing programs. We talk a lot about the library module and the develop module. The other available modules are almost never mentioned. What are these modules? But more important, are these useful?. Recently, I wrote an article about the map module in Lightroom...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q 1440p 165 Hz gaming monitor now 25% off
With a list price of US$399.99, the AMD FreeSync Premium-certified BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q is a generous multimedia package that includes a 1440p 165 Hz IPS display and a 2 X 2 W + 5 W 2.1 audio system. It comes with a 3-year limited warranty and the ongoing 25% discount takes its price down to US$299.99.
Do we really need 200MP smartphones?
While having a great camera that can fit in your pocket is ideal for many, is having a 200MP smartphone camera necessary?
Fstoppers
Do You Use Halation?
If you want a warm film look for your photographs or videos, you might want to consider one of the easiest ways to come closer to a film look. That is halation, or a light bloom, and I'm going to show you how it's done through a diffusion filter. What...
OM SYSTEM Announces M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO; Learn More Info at BH
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- B&H is pleased to announce OM SYSTEM’s new 2x telephoto macro lens built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006214/en/ OM SYSTEM has announced a 2x telephoto macro built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature. (Photo: Business Wire)
Android Authority
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 announced: Improves noise cancellation and adds spatial audio
The new earbuds gain a dual connection, spatial audio, and more. OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. OnePlus’ new earbuds have better noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a few other improvements. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available on February 16. OnePlus is holding its...
Comments / 0