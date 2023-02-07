ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

High School Sports Scores from Thursday/Big win for Karns City

The Karns City boys handed Clarion-Limestone their first conference loss last night with a 64-46 victory last night. The Gremlins improved to 7-1 and tied with Clarion-Limestone for the lead in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Large School Division. Also in Boys Basketball:. –Redbank Valley-53 Moniteau-38. Last night in Girls...
KARNS CITY, PA
Butler and Knoch boys on-air tonight

–The Butler boys basketball team will host Pine-Richland tonight for a 7:30pm tip-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. –The Knoch boys travel to Highlands. Tip-off is 7:30pm. WISR pre-game begins at 7:15pm. Both Butler and Knoch have already qualified for the post-season. The WPIAL playoff pairings will be announced...
BUTLER, PA
Two New Game Wardens Come To Butler

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has added 18 new wardens to their ranks including two stationed locally. Beaver Falls native Drew Barger and Lewis Run native Taylor Gunderson will both be working in Butler County. Both men completed 44 weeks of training beginning in March of last year as part of...
BUTLER, PA
SRU Hosting Musical Event For Young Kids

Slippery Rock University is hosting an event this weekend for area families with children. SRU’s Early Childhood and Elementary Music Community Engagement Initiative will present “Sing. Move. Play” on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Swope Music Hall Band Room. Kids and families will be...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Authorities Investigating Crash in Slippery Rock Borough

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver accused of striking a brick wall late last week in Slippery Rock Borough. According to State Police, an unknown vehicle struck a brick wall attached to a cross walk sign at the intersection of Franklin Street and South Main Street just before 4:30am on Thursday (February 9th).
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Car Strikes Lawrence County Residence

No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a Lawrence County home earlier this weekend. According to State Police, authorities were called for a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on Main Street in Wampum just before 1:30am on Saturday (February 11th). First responders say that upon their arrival, they...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Man Arrested After Leading Police On Chase Through City

One man is in custody this morning after leading police on a chase throughout the City of Butler. The incident happened last night around 7 p.m. in the city. State police had alerted City Police about 28-year-old Raymond McIntyre of Clarion had an outstanding warrant. Police say McIntyre was believed to be violent and allegedly threatened “suicide by cop.”
BUTLER, PA

