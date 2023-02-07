Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have a new project to tout -- a sports film called “Air” -- and the movie is getting some major buzz right now. A trailer for “Air,” dropped this week, just ahead of the Super Bowl, giving us a look at the storyline. The film focuses on Nike sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (played by Damon) and his determined efforts to sign a deal with basketball player Michael Jordan in the mid-1980s. At the time, Jordan was a highly promising athlete, but had yet to become a superstar and household name.

