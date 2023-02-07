ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Here’s the Alabama connection to ‘Air,’ a new movie starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have a new project to tout -- a sports film called “Air” -- and the movie is getting some major buzz right now. A trailer for “Air,” dropped this week, just ahead of the Super Bowl, giving us a look at the storyline. The film focuses on Nike sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (played by Damon) and his determined efforts to sign a deal with basketball player Michael Jordan in the mid-1980s. At the time, Jordan was a highly promising athlete, but had yet to become a superstar and household name.
ALABAMA STATE
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney: ‘God’s got a plan, and I just stick to it’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney sustained an ankle injury in the AFC Championship Game and did not practice last week. As late as Wednesday, the former Blount High School quarterback remained a limited participant as the Chiefs practiced in advance of Super Bowl LVII. But after two days as a full participant in practice, Toney appears ready for Sunday’s game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Birmingham, AL
