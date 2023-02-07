ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
empath
2d ago

They make a lot of mistakes. Be careful. I got a 7 thousand dollar fed. Tax bill because of them. Now Calif. is going to fine me for not having insurance. Maybe I should have sent Calif. my tax bill.

Sandra Holloman
2d ago

This is a joke! I have to pay $560.61 a month. The heck of it is, I don't get sick! They tried pulling a fast one this month. They sent a bill for $1,121.00! We got on the phone and got it straightened out, thank God. We were going to set it up for auto pay. We've decided to hold off on that now. Pretty sad when your health insurance costs more than your rent. Kinda makes me feel like I'm paying for someone else.

CalMatters

Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement

From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang:  California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts.  Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
Blogging Big Blue

CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?

The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KABC

Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.

California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
goldrushcam.com

New Joshua Tree Bill Spurs California Fish and Game Commission to Delay Decision on Protecting Iconic Plants, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

Yucca brevifolia in San Bernardino County, California. Trees Remain Temporarily Protected Pending Legislative Action. February 9, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The California Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to postpone a decision on whether to permanently protect western Joshua trees under the California Endangered Species Act. The commission agreed to wait to see whether a new bill proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration becomes law.
KABC

California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.

(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
goldrushcam.com

California Developing Roadmap for Teacher Apprenticeship

Labor & Workforce Development Agency launches multi-stakeholder effort to design, scale and sustain Registered Apprenticeship Programs in teaching throughout California. February 9, 2023 - Sacramento – The California Labor & Workforce Development Agency (Labor Agency) last week commenced a multi-stakeholder initiative that convenes leaders in the education, labor and policy spaces to design, launch and scale Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) in teaching across California. With generous support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Silver Giving Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the James Irvine Foundation, staff at the Labor Agency, including the Department of Industrial Relations’ Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS), with support from Education First Consulting, will lead this Working Group of stakeholders in developing a roadmap for implementing and scaling RAPs in teaching for the state of California.
governing.com

Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California

(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
goldrushcam.com

University of California Cooperative Extension Wildfire Preparedness and Impacts Survey - Let Us Know Your Thoughts on Wildfire

February 8, 2023 - Mariposa, CA – University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) invites English and Spanish speaking California residents that are 18+ years old and natural resource professionals to complete a 15-minute anonymous survey to inform the development of wildfire-related education and outreach programs. Any survey respondents who complete the survey by Tuesday, February 28, 2023, will be eligible to win a $20 prepaid VISA gift card. To take the online survey, please visit https://bit.ly/UCCE_Fire_Survey.
CBS San Francisco

Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts

SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
The HD Post

California Mortgage Relief Program expands for homeowners to get up to $80,000 for mortgage deferral

STATEWIDE – After distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to homeowners, the California Mortgage Relief Program announced Tuesday, that it is providing additional assistance – up to $80,000 for mortgage deferrals. The program has also expanded other eligibility requirements to help more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
