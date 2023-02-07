Read full article on original website
empath
2d ago
They make a lot of mistakes. Be careful. I got a 7 thousand dollar fed. Tax bill because of them. Now Calif. is going to fine me for not having insurance. Maybe I should have sent Calif. my tax bill.
2
Sandra Holloman
2d ago
This is a joke! I have to pay $560.61 a month. The heck of it is, I don't get sick! They tried pulling a fast one this month. They sent a bill for $1,121.00! We got on the phone and got it straightened out, thank God. We were going to set it up for auto pay. We've decided to hold off on that now. Pretty sad when your health insurance costs more than your rent. Kinda makes me feel like I'm paying for someone else.
2
Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement
From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang: California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts. Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?
The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
Mortgage costs lock out California home buyers
California’s housing market is less affordable after mortgage interest rates drove up costs for many potential buyers last year.
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What a 74-year-old’s death in prison says about California’s elderly parole program
Between 2014 and 2020, California's elderly parole program had a 19% release rate. Many of these incarcerated seniors are dying or will die in prison, despite extremely low recidivism rates for their age group.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
KABC
Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.
California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
goldrushcam.com
New Joshua Tree Bill Spurs California Fish and Game Commission to Delay Decision on Protecting Iconic Plants, Center for Biological Diversity Reports
Yucca brevifolia in San Bernardino County, California. Trees Remain Temporarily Protected Pending Legislative Action. February 9, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The California Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to postpone a decision on whether to permanently protect western Joshua trees under the California Endangered Species Act. The commission agreed to wait to see whether a new bill proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration becomes law.
KABC
California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.
(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
California running out of time to compensate sterilization victims, advocates say
In 2021 California became the third state to approve a reparations program for victims of forced sterilization. However, some advocates are concerned most victims won't receive their payout before the $4.5 million program ends. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard shares the latest.Feb. 9, 2023.
californiaglobe.com
New Bill Proposes Giving $2,000 To Californians To Convert Gas-Powered Cars To Electric
A new bill proposes giving California residents a $2,000 rebate for converting their gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. However, auto experts question if conversions can happen as cheaply as claimed by the bill’s backers. Senate Bill 301, by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), would have the California...
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
goldrushcam.com
California Developing Roadmap for Teacher Apprenticeship
Labor & Workforce Development Agency launches multi-stakeholder effort to design, scale and sustain Registered Apprenticeship Programs in teaching throughout California. February 9, 2023 - Sacramento – The California Labor & Workforce Development Agency (Labor Agency) last week commenced a multi-stakeholder initiative that convenes leaders in the education, labor and policy spaces to design, launch and scale Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) in teaching across California. With generous support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Silver Giving Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the James Irvine Foundation, staff at the Labor Agency, including the Department of Industrial Relations’ Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS), with support from Education First Consulting, will lead this Working Group of stakeholders in developing a roadmap for implementing and scaling RAPs in teaching for the state of California.
governing.com
Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California
(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
California solar benefits to be slashed by new CPUC regulation
If you don’t have solar, you better get it soon. That’s the mindset shared by several in the solar industry with changes to solar regulation looming.
goldrushcam.com
University of California Cooperative Extension Wildfire Preparedness and Impacts Survey - Let Us Know Your Thoughts on Wildfire
February 8, 2023 - Mariposa, CA – University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) invites English and Spanish speaking California residents that are 18+ years old and natural resource professionals to complete a 15-minute anonymous survey to inform the development of wildfire-related education and outreach programs. Any survey respondents who complete the survey by Tuesday, February 28, 2023, will be eligible to win a $20 prepaid VISA gift card. To take the online survey, please visit https://bit.ly/UCCE_Fire_Survey.
Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts
SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
California Mortgage Relief Program expands for homeowners to get up to $80,000 for mortgage deferral
STATEWIDE – After distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to homeowners, the California Mortgage Relief Program announced Tuesday, that it is providing additional assistance – up to $80,000 for mortgage deferrals. The program has also expanded other eligibility requirements to help more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Helping homeowners: California expands mortgage relief
The state is expanding mortgage relief to more California homeowners who are struggling through the pandemic. The program now covers second mortgages and loan deferrals, with a maximum total grant of $80,000.
