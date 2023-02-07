Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Announces Public Meeting About Visitor Experience and Access this Wednesday, February 8

It has been nearly three years since Ludovic Michaud lost his wife Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. A loss so horrific it delayed his ability to grieve. "The first few months, I had PTSD. You are reliving the accident and having bad flashbacks hundreds of times a day," Michaud said.The two were newlyweds when they took a trip from Denver to Arches National Park in Utah.While driving through the park wind caused one of the gates to swing into their lane of traffic.The gate that was left unsecured and installed backward hit the couple's car, decapitating his wife, who sat in the passenger seat...

