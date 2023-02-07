San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 28 Through February 2, 2023: 12 Felony Arrests and 12 Firearms

Read full article on original website
CHP Pursuit Ends in Front of Suspect’s Home in El Monte
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect that led California Highway Patrol on a chase from San Bernardino County ended with the suspect in custody in front of his home in a city neighborhood within Los Angeles County. CHP Baldwin Park took over a pursuit from the San Bernardino...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County, California Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations of The Federal Controlled Substances Act
February 12, 2023 - NEW ORLEANS – LORRAINE SANCHEZ VALDEZ, age 31, of Covina, California, pled guilty on February 9, 2023 before United States District Court Judge Ivan L. R. Lemelle to. a one-count superseding bill of information charging her with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent...
Investigation Underway into Shooting of 2 Victims Found in Parking Lot
Upland, San Bernardino County, CA: Authorities are investigating the shooting of two victims found inside a vehicle in a Home Depot parking lot in the city of Upland early Sunday morning, Feb. 12. Upland Police Department along with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Home Depot on...
goldrushcam.com
Suspect Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Palmdale - Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Detectives Are Currently Investigating the Scene
February 11, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff Department officials report Los Angeles County Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the deputy involved shooting that occurred in the 37000 block of Oxford Drive, in the city of Palmdale. Palmdale Station deputies responded to a residence regarding a domestic violence...
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot and critically wounded by police in San Bernardino
An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy During Domestic Violence Investigation in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A Palmdale deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discharged their firearm and fatally struck a suspect at the intersection of… Read more "Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy During Domestic Violence Investigation in Palmdale"
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
Alleged Road Rage Incident Leaves 1 Dead on Quiet Neighborhood Street
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is dead and detectives were summoned to the scene of what appeared to be the aftermath of an alleged road rage incident Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles County Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in a quiet neighborhood...
18 People Died In Riverside County Jails Last Year. Advocates Urge State Action
The ACLU of Southern California and two community groups penned a letter alleging that incarcerated people in Riverside County are not getting the medical and mental health care they need.
Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands
A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced
MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
vvng.com
15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway was shut down following a major crash involving a semi-truck. The incident was reported at 5:22 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023, on the northbound Interstate 15 between Ranchero Road and Highway 395. The California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County...
foxla.com
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on armed robbery charge in Rialto
A man has been arrested on an armed robbery charge and one other suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Jan. 4, Rialto officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Baseline Road regarding a robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot.
Fontana Herald News
Police shut down illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and make several arrests
Police shut down an illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and made numerous arrests, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Feb. 7. Eastern District resource officers served a search warrant on the illegal dispensary with the assistance of the MET team and patrol officers. Officers...
Apple Valley Father Arrested For Severely Abusing His 2-Year Old Son
An apple valley father is facing charges after causing mayhem to his toddler back in early January. It all started on January 8th when authorities got anonymous tips and reports that a child was possibly being abused by their father.
vvng.com
Motorcyclist airlifted following crash with a pickup truck in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after an early morning crash Saturday in Apple Valley. It happened at about 2:48 am, on February 11, 2023, at the intersection of Corwin and Wintun Roads. The collision involved a Toyota Tundra pickup truck and...
knewsradio.com
17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing
Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
