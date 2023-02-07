Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Winthrop (MA) Auctioning Off Two Used Fire Trucks
Winthrop is currently auctioning off two used fire trucks: a 1996 Pierce Dash – Tilt Cab Fire Pumper and a 1989 GMC Model TC7D04 E-One (used as a Rescue 1), winthroptranscript.com reported. Both fire trucks are perfect for road construction companies or for use in a small fire department,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
New Fire Engines Arrive in Liverpool Township (OH)
It was announced at Monday’s trustees meeting that both of Liverpool Township’s new 2023 fire engines have arrived, morningjournalnews.com reported. The engines, which will replace the 28-year-old trucks currently in use, will be provided to LaCroft and Dixonville, the two fire departments that provide service to the township, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Ladder Truck and Engine Out of Service in MA Town; Mini-Pumper All That’s Left
Firefighters in Manchester-by-the-Sea are sounding the alarm that the town’s two largest fire apparatus are out of service, leaving only a squad to respond to calls. Manchester By The Sea Firefighter’s Local 2912 shared via Facebook that the Department’s Engine 1 was placed out of service yesterday due to transmission issues.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
A Look at Pierce’s Cabs and Chassis
Pierce Manufacturing, Incorporated, is one of the largest fire apparatus manufacturers in the nation. The company advertises six “configurations” of custom chassis with names that reflect both the cab and the chassis. Pierce’s chassis brochure and literature illustrate the configurations with available options. They could be expounded on....
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Champaign (IL) Fire Adding New Fire Engines to Its Fleet
The Champaign Fire Department is replacing two trucks in its fleet, and they’re training and preparing now to use the new engines, wcia.com reported. Firefighters are learning how to use the pumps and the new features that their old trucks didn’t have, the report said. Champaign Fire said...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Cornelius (NC) Approves $204K to Repair Fire Boat
The Cornelius Town Board unanimously approved the expenditure of $204,092 to repair a Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue Department fire boat, corneliustoday.com reported. Funds will be transferred from the 2023 fiscal year budget general fund surplus in order to cover the cost of the repair. Speaking with commissioners prior to the Feb....
