Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Kevin Costner Mocked at Golden Globes Over Absence Due to California Floods
The continued massive flooding and inclement weather plaguing areas in California lately kept Yellowstone star Kevin Costner from attending the 2023 Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday night. It was a disappointing turn of events, especially since Costner won the coveted Best Actor, Drama Series award. This recognition comes, of course,...
Matthew McConaughey Talks Great Chemistry With Former Costar Amid ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Reports
While celebrating the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Matthew McConaughey chatted with his co-star Kate Hudson about the “great chemistry” they had in the rom-com film. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. During their Instagram...
‘Yellowstone’ could end after season 5, with Matthew McConaughey continuing Dutton saga
Reports say Kevin Costner may be on his way out of “Yellowstone,” but the franchise could continue with Matthew McConaughey leading the way.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Yellowstone’ to End, Sequel Series Planned with Matthew McConaughey
Here’s a big surprise, but it seems Yellowstone is coming to an end. The series is currently the top-rated drama and seemingly one of those shows that could continue for quite some time but co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan has decided to end the current version of the show. Yet, it’s not the end of the Dutton saga as Matthew McConaughey is set to spearhead a sequel series.
Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’? Here’s Why Season 5 Could Be His Last
Rumors have been swirling that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner might be leaving the show after Season 5, but is there any substance to them? Read on while we lay out the argument that this could, in fact, be his final year playing the iconic role of John Dutton. Why Would...
Is 'Yellowstone' about to get even more Texas? McConaughey rumored in, Costner out
DALLAS — No current show loves a good bit of family drama quite like "Yellowstone," Paramount's wildly popular modern-day Western series. Now the show apparently has some drama developing off screen. Deadline broke the news Monday that the show's headline star, Kevin Costner, is heading for an exit over...
'Yellowstone' Effect: Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone bring old school male leads back to TV
Hollywood movie legends such as Sylvester Stallone, Jeff Bridges and Kevin Costner have made the switch from the big screen to television over the last several years.
Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report
In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
Kevin Costner Reportedly Exiting ‘Yellowstone’ With Matthew McConaughey Set To Take His Place
Wait…. WHAT!? Yellowstone is unquestionably the hottest show on television right now, with a whole universe of prequels and sequels already in the works. The Yellowstone universe is big and wide, and seemingly just get started… However, it’s going to continue on without its main character and leading actor, Kevin Costner. According to a new report from Deadline, creator Taylor Sheridan is essentially landing the plane with Kevin Costner as the series lead. A source says that shooting and scheduling issues are beginning to […] The post Kevin Costner Reportedly Exiting ‘Yellowstone’ With Matthew McConaughey Set To Take His Place first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Daily South
'Yellowstone' Rumored To Be Nearing End; Matthew McConaughey Set To Take Reins In Franchise Extension
If there’s one thing we can expect from Yellowstone it’s drama, and according to one report, all that in-fighting has spilled over into production. Sources told Deadline that Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Global, and Paramount Network, are moving to end the show in its “current form” with the second half of this season. If that weren’t shocking enough, they’re also reportedly working on a potential “franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga” helmed by none other than Matthew McConaughey.
‘Yellowstone’ Without Kevin Costner? Or Are We Being Played? [Dutton Rules]
Reports that Kevin Costner is leaving Yellowstone may be premature. Deadline shares that negotiations between TV's John Dutton and Paramount have stalled, but it's possible someone is doing what people do when two parties reach an impasse:. He or she leaks it to the press. The television and film trade...
