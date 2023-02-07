ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
murphysmultiverse.com

‘Yellowstone’ to End, Sequel Series Planned with Matthew McConaughey

Here’s a big surprise, but it seems Yellowstone is coming to an end. The series is currently the top-rated drama and seemingly one of those shows that could continue for quite some time but co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan has decided to end the current version of the show. Yet, it’s not the end of the Dutton saga as Matthew McConaughey is set to spearhead a sequel series.
Outsider.com

Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report

In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Reportedly Exiting ‘Yellowstone’ With Matthew McConaughey Set To Take His Place

Wait…. WHAT!? Yellowstone is unquestionably the hottest show on television right now, with a whole universe of prequels and sequels already in the works. The Yellowstone universe is big and wide, and seemingly just get started… However, it’s going to continue on without its main character and leading actor, Kevin Costner. According to a new report from Deadline, creator Taylor Sheridan is essentially landing the plane with Kevin Costner as the series lead. A source says that shooting and scheduling issues are beginning to […] The post Kevin Costner Reportedly Exiting ‘Yellowstone’ With Matthew McConaughey Set To Take His Place first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Daily South

'Yellowstone' Rumored To Be Nearing End; Matthew McConaughey Set To Take Reins In Franchise Extension

If there’s one thing we can expect from Yellowstone it’s drama, and according to one report, all that in-fighting has spilled over into production. Sources told Deadline that Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Global, and Paramount Network, are moving to end the show in its “current form” with the second half of this season. If that weren’t shocking enough, they’re also reportedly working on a potential “franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga” helmed by none other than Matthew McConaughey.
