CASA Board Members Visit With Legislators
CASA’s Board Vice President, Joe Beykirch, and Executive Director, Lori Haney, traveled to Jefferson City to participate in the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence’s Capitol Advocacy Days. While at the Capitol, Beykirch and Haney advocated for continued and increased government grant funding to support CASA programs,...
Chief Building Official, Mayor Clarifies Code Enforcement Change
A slight modification in the City of Sedalia's Code Enforcement has apparently stirred up quite a bit of controversy, according to Mayor Andrew Dawson. On Monday night, Council approved an amendment to Ordinance 11490, which concerns the requirements for an administrative search warrant. “We weren't exactly clear on what that...
Warrensburg Reaches Milestone In Maguire Street Corridor Project
The City of Warrensburg announced it reached a major milestone in the Maguire Street Corridor Update Project. On the City of Warrensburg Government Facebook page, the City announced that it has officially advertised a Request for Qualifications for engineering services on the project. The Maguire Street Corridor Update Project has been part of the City's plans since they were awarded a Tiger II/HUD planning grant in 2010.
CASA 5K Color Run Scheduled for April 1
Julie Hoffert, director of development for CASA, submitted the following to promote an upcoming event, scheduled for April 1:. Citizens Against Spouse Abuse (CASA) is having our 3rd annual 5k. This year we are adding a splash of color! Come together to run/walk/skip and have fun while supporting CASA in our mission to empower domestic and sexual violence survivors to regain control of their lives through education, advocacy, and coordination of community resources. Join us for CASA’s 5K COLOR RUN presented by Nucor of Sedalia and Tyson Foods! April 1st, 2023 in the Missouri Fair Grounds parking lot in front of the Mathewson. T-shirts and Medals will be given to each person that registers by March 16th.
Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings
The Pettis County clerk and two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of the county’s IT department after claiming they were recorded illegally. The post Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
SFCC Theatre Arts Students, Staff Recognized By KCACTF
State Fair Community College Theatre Arts students and staff received awards and recognitions at the annual Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) for Region 5 that was held in January in Des Moines, Iowa. Region 5 includes colleges and universities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and...
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
Homeowner Notification Requirement Removed for Administrative Search Warrants in Sedalia
Homeowners and occupants in Sedalia will no longer receive a notice from Code Enforcement prior to an administrative search warrant being applied for, after City Council approved an ordinance to amend City Code Monday night. Chief Building Official Devin Lake addressed the Council during the Community Development portion of the...
‘Paint The Town Blue’ This February With State Fair Community College
Well, guys, it's that time again - State Fair's Homecoming!. This year's theme is "Paint the Town Blue". They're doing a bunch of fun events coming up starting the week of February 21, and a lot of it is not just to promote school spirit at SFCC, but but also to help West Central Missouri as a whole.
kmmo.com
WARSAW MAN INJURED AFTER BEING HIT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Warsaw man was seriously injured after being hit in Pettis County on Saturday, February 11, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the injury was caused when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old John Yardley struck a pedestrian identified as 26-year-old Devin Miller. Miller was reportedly walking on the right side of the roadway.
Speedy School Zone Driver Arrested on Municipal Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop Monday afternoon on a vehicle that was traveling 44 MPH in a 20 MPH zone in the area in front of Parkview Elementary, 1901 South New York Avenue. Officers made contact with the driver, and checked her information with Joint Communications. A computer check...
Sedalia Police Reports For February 9, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday evening, a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of South Carr Avenue and West 18th Street. During the stop, the driver was found to have two traffic related warrants out of Pettis County. Adrian D. Muntean, 18, of Sedalia, was arrested for his two Failure to Appear warrants on two separate charges of Speeding. Muntean was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a $322.00 cash only bond.
See The Sedalia Police K-9 Unit In Action Next Week
One of the more fascinating parts of police work for us civilians has to be police department K-9 programs. You can experience Sedalia's program up close next Wednesday, February 15, at the Heckart Community Center at 12:30 PM CST. It's amazing to watch these dogs work as they try to...
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
Show-Me Bike Show Draws 94 Entries
It was a record-setting kind of day on Feb. 4. The Sedalia Motorcycle Association’s annual Show-Me Bike Show brought out a record number 94 motorcycles to be judged at the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. There were also a record number 1,300 people that came through the...
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
Pedestrian injured after being struck by car in Cass County
A Kansas City, Kansas pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Missouri Route 291, north of Wild Horse Parkway.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
