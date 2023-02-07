Julie Hoffert, director of development for CASA, submitted the following to promote an upcoming event, scheduled for April 1:. Citizens Against Spouse Abuse (CASA) is having our 3rd annual 5k. This year we are adding a splash of color! Come together to run/walk/skip and have fun while supporting CASA in our mission to empower domestic and sexual violence survivors to regain control of their lives through education, advocacy, and coordination of community resources. Join us for CASA’s 5K COLOR RUN presented by Nucor of Sedalia and Tyson Foods! April 1st, 2023 in the Missouri Fair Grounds parking lot in front of the Mathewson. T-shirts and Medals will be given to each person that registers by March 16th.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO