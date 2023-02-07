ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

CASA Board Members Visit With Legislators

CASA’s Board Vice President, Joe Beykirch, and Executive Director, Lori Haney, traveled to Jefferson City to participate in the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence’s Capitol Advocacy Days. While at the Capitol, Beykirch and Haney advocated for continued and increased government grant funding to support CASA programs,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Reaches Milestone In Maguire Street Corridor Project

The City of Warrensburg announced it reached a major milestone in the Maguire Street Corridor Update Project. On the City of Warrensburg Government Facebook page, the City announced that it has officially advertised a Request for Qualifications for engineering services on the project. The Maguire Street Corridor Update Project has been part of the City's plans since they were awarded a Tiger II/HUD planning grant in 2010.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

CASA 5K Color Run Scheduled for April 1

Julie Hoffert, director of development for CASA, submitted the following to promote an upcoming event, scheduled for April 1:. Citizens Against Spouse Abuse (CASA) is having our 3rd annual 5k. This year we are adding a splash of color! Come together to run/walk/skip and have fun while supporting CASA in our mission to empower domestic and sexual violence survivors to regain control of their lives through education, advocacy, and coordination of community resources. Join us for CASA’s 5K COLOR RUN presented by Nucor of Sedalia and Tyson Foods! April 1st, 2023 in the Missouri Fair Grounds parking lot in front of the Mathewson. T-shirts and Medals will be given to each person that registers by March 16th.
SEDALIA, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrests In The Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Theatre Arts Students, Staff Recognized By KCACTF

State Fair Community College Theatre Arts students and staff received awards and recognitions at the annual Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) for Region 5 that was held in January in Des Moines, Iowa. Region 5 includes colleges and universities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and...
DES MOINES, IA
KRMS Radio

First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52

The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
VERSAILLES, MO
kmmo.com

WARSAW MAN INJURED AFTER BEING HIT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Warsaw man was seriously injured after being hit in Pettis County on Saturday, February 11, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the injury was caused when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old John Yardley struck a pedestrian identified as 26-year-old Devin Miller. Miller was reportedly walking on the right side of the roadway.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For February 9, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday evening, a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of South Carr Avenue and West 18th Street. During the stop, the driver was found to have two traffic related warrants out of Pettis County. Adrian D. Muntean, 18, of Sedalia, was arrested for his two Failure to Appear warrants on two separate charges of Speeding. Muntean was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a $322.00 cash only bond.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Show-Me Bike Show Draws 94 Entries

It was a record-setting kind of day on Feb. 4. The Sedalia Motorcycle Association’s annual Show-Me Bike Show brought out a record number 94 motorcycles to be judged at the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. There were also a record number 1,300 people that came through the...
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road

A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
LINN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE

Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

