The Florida Gators take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Our college basketball odds series has our Florida Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Alabama. The SEC basketball season has one month left before the SEC Tournament. The race for the conference championship is a three-team battle involving the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Tennessee Volunteers. Texas A&M is a bubble team, while Bama and Tennessee are competing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making this a really weird competition in which A&M has a chance to win the league and yet gain an NCAA seeding no higher than No. 7 or No. 8. The prevailing belief among SEC basketball experts is that A&M won’t hang with Bama and Tennessee, but that’s not something Alabama can or should worry about. The Tide have to take care of business and make sure they win the conference championship, which would help them get a No. 1 seed in March. That path to a top seed goes through the Florida Gators in another SEC clash.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO