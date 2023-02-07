ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Alabama blows past Florida, off to best SEC start in 67 years

In one of his closing acts in Coleman Coliseum as Alabama’s freshman phenom, Brandon Miller brought the house down Wednesday night. Miller drained a three-pointer and soared to the basket for a one-handed dunk as part of an eight-point burst in less than two minutes of the second half against Florida, thwarting a Gators run that was chomping through the huge 29-point lead the Tide built by halftime.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Will Alabama offers sway 2 young Mobile-area football prospects?

Alabama offered a pair of young Mobile-area football stars Wednesday. Vigor 2025 offensive lineman Micah DeBose and St. Paul’s 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones both received offers from the Crimson Tide. DeBose is already committed to Georgia. Jones is uncommitted but already has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Georgia...
MOBILE, AL
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Florida vs. Alabama prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023

The Florida Gators take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Our college basketball odds series has our Florida Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Alabama. The SEC basketball season has one month left before the SEC Tournament. The race for the conference championship is a three-team battle involving the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Tennessee Volunteers. Texas A&M is a bubble team, while Bama and Tennessee are competing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making this a really weird competition in which A&M has a chance to win the league and yet gain an NCAA seeding no higher than No. 7 or No. 8. The prevailing belief among SEC basketball experts is that A&M won’t hang with Bama and Tennessee, but that’s not something Alabama can or should worry about. The Tide have to take care of business and make sure they win the conference championship, which would help them get a No. 1 seed in March. That path to a top seed goes through the Florida Gators in another SEC clash.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total

After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans

On Monday it was announced that Alabama planned on hiring former defensive coach Kevin Steele as their new defensive coordinator. And while some Crimson Tide fans seem to be worried about the new hire, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a message for Bama fans-relax. “The GOAT just signed the No. 1 recruiting class Read more... The post Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Gator Country

Florida Versus Alabama Basketball Preview

With the season getting into crunch time the Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) will enter one of their most difficult games of the season heading to Tuscaloosa to take on the undefeated in league play Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC). Right now the Gators find themselves on the outside looking...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires

After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban.  Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee baseball drops customized gameday cleats for 2023 season provided by alumni

Tennessee baseball is gearing up for another season after a dominant stretch in the 2022 season. The Vols will also have some custom kicks once again for the season ahead. Wednesday evening, the Volunteers unveiled custom sets of white, black and gray customized Nike cleats for the 2023 season. Per Josh Elander — the Vols’ associate head coach and recruiting coordinator — those cleats have been provided by Vol alumni.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Birmingham Stallions' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Birmingham Stallions' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The defending champion Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, open the season against the New Jersey Generals on April 15 at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Super Bowl LVII: James Bradberry goes for Samford’s first win

Cornerback Darious Williams became the first UAB alumnus to play for the winning team in the Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in last year’s NFL championship game. This year’s Super Bowl could produce the first Samford alumnus to play for the winning...
HOMEWOOD, AL
