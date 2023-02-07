Allen Flanigan and Johni Broome hit the floor under Auburn’s basket as Alabama ran down court in transition. The two Tigers were looking for a whistle, but to no avail. On the other end of the floor, Alabama’s Rylan Griffen threw down a dunk with 58 seconds to play, ending any hope of Auburn pulling off its biggest win of the season and an upset of the nation’s third-ranked team. Auburn gave rival Alabama everything it had Saturday afternoon, going blow for blow with arguably the nation’s top team for the better part of the game, but the Tigers’ offense fell flat down the closing stretch of a 77-69 loss at Neville Arena.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO