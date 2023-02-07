Read full article on original website
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Scarbinsky: In this Iron Bowl of Basketball, Alabama’s talent has no peer
This is an opinion column. Turns out the first Iron Bowl of Basketball 2023 did not live up to its January hype as one of the bigger regular-season games in state history. Blame it on one of the better teams this state has ever seen. Sorry, Auburn. Alabama was inevitable,...
Notre Dame hiring former NFL linebacker from Alabama’s staff
Notre Dame is expected to hire Alabama analyst Max Bullough to its staff, On3Sports reported Saturday. Bullough, a former NFL linebacker, had been a graduate assistant for Alabama from 2020-22. His name was added earlier this week to Alabama’s list of analysts, indicating a promotion, but was removed by Saturday.
Alabama adding veteran college play-caller, NFL assistant to staff
Alabama is expected to add veteran college coordinator and NFL assistant John McNulty to its football staff as an analyst, On3 Sports reported Saturday. McNulty was Boston College’s offensive coordinator last season but was not retained. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as tight ends coach at Notre Dame under Tommy Rees, who is expected to be Alabama’s next offensive coordinator. Alabama has not yet announced Rees’ hire.
Craig wins a car, Alabama drops a crane on Auburn
An Auburn student named Craig sent the Neville Arena crowd into a frenzy Saturday afternoon. Plucked from the crowd, he drained a full-court, 94-foot putt to win a car and the good times were flowing. A house of horrors for Alabama when packed like this, a once-in-a-decade fluke was fitting...
AHSAA basketball sub-regional pairings set
Pairings for AHSAA sub-regional basketball games are set. Girls play on Monday with the boys sub-regional games scheduled for Tuesday. Area champions in Classes 1A-6A host a runnerup from a predetermined area. Class 7A area champs and runnerups advance straight to regional semifinals, which will be contested at four sites:...
Auburn fan’s sign on ESPN’s College Gameday makes apparent reference to Darius Miles
A sign being held up by an Auburn fan making an apparent reference to a capital murder charge against former Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was shown Saturday on ESPN. “Bama has more players in court than on the court!,” the sign read. The network’s “College Gameday”...
Auburn fades down stretch of 77-69 loss to No. 3 Alabama
Allen Flanigan and Johni Broome hit the floor under Auburn’s basket as Alabama ran down court in transition. The two Tigers were looking for a whistle, but to no avail. On the other end of the floor, Alabama’s Rylan Griffen threw down a dunk with 58 seconds to play, ending any hope of Auburn pulling off its biggest win of the season and an upset of the nation’s third-ranked team. Auburn gave rival Alabama everything it had Saturday afternoon, going blow for blow with arguably the nation’s top team for the better part of the game, but the Tigers’ offense fell flat down the closing stretch of a 77-69 loss at Neville Arena.
Rewinding Auburn’s 77-69 loss vs. No. 3 Alabama
Auburn shot one of their last ten shots as Alabama pushed out to a 77-69 victory at Neville Arena. Alabama outscored Auburn 44-20 in the paint. The Tigers shot 20-62 and 7-24 from three. Alabama was 29-49. Wendell Green led all scorers with 24 points on 7-19 shooting, 4-9 on...
‘Ku Klux Karen’: Auburn Black Student Union reportedly shared list of white racial slurs in group chat
A list of 250 racial slurs for white people was reportedly disseminated in a group chat for members and associates of Auburn’s Black Student Union as they purportedly shared their favorite phrases. A whistleblower from the BSU sent the list to Turning Point USA, a conservative advocacy group on...
How to apply for a job at the new Auburn Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s newest Alabama location is nearing completion, and the Texas-based convenience store chain is looking to hire. According to WSFA, the store seeks to fill about 250 positions for its newest Alabama location off Interstate 85 at exit 50. The store is aiming for an opening in April. It’s...
Guest opinion: We owe Selma everything
Natural disasters have a way of living up to their identifiers. The kind of havoc they reek press against the fabric of stability and erode aspirations of growth and hope. This is true no matter where you live. But then there are places where the capacity for error or disaster...
Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
Valley Grande man dies in 2-vehicle accident
One person died and one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday night in rural Dallas County. State troopers said Robert W. Ingram, 56, of Valley Grande died when the 2000 Dodge Dakota he was driving collided with the 2020 GMC Terrain driven by Lynette B. Jackson of Jones. Jackson was transported to Vaughan Regional Medical Center for treatment.
