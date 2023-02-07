ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

New Church of the Highlands Huntsville campus taking shape

A second campus of Church of the Highlands is currently under construction in Huntsville. The church off Whitesburg Drive complements the existing Huntsville campus that opened in July 2019 at 330 Nance Road. The Birmingham-based church, Alabama’s largest church, now has 25 branch locations across the state and in Georgia....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Yellowhammer News

6 questions with John Kvach of North Alabama’s Singing River Trail

After 10 years as a history professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. John Kvach decided to flip his script and embark on a new pursuit that would focus on the future rather than the past. As the executive director of the Singing River Trail nonprofit, Kvach oversees...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations

Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
GOOD HOPE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal

A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Possible downtown Huntsville site emerges for new Madison County courthouse

A site near the construction for the new Huntsville city hall has perhaps emerged as the favorite for a new home to the Madison County Courthouse. The city council at Thursday’s meeting will consider a feasibility study for “potential government service building site” for the site at 312 Fountain Circle, which is currently the city’s Inspection Department as well as home for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. City operations occupy much of the building and will largely move to the new city hall once it opens next year, essentially rendering the city inspection building obsolete.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabama.gov

Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to land new jobs in north Alabama

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help a north Alabama airport expand and bring in a new industry creating 250 jobs for the area. Awarded to the Limestone County Commission, the Community Development Block Grant will be used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related company to locate at Pryor Regional Airport with plans for later additions. The airport is jointly owned by the county commissions in Limestone and Morgan counties and the cities of Athens and Decatur.
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

Here we grow again: How annexation works

ATHENS, Ala. — Annexation can be a tricky topic of conversation. As surrounding areas continue to grow, here's the entire process. Limestone County District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said, "Annexation is simply a process between the annexing authority, Huntsville in this case, and a landowner." The only requirement is...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Cement truck crashes into interior design store

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the cement truck plowed into the side of Victoria’s Interiors Furniture & Design located on Andrew Jackson Way around 7:45 a.m. Cement truck crashes into interior design store. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the cement truck plowed into the side of Victoria’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama June Jam 2023: Country music legends reviving classic event

Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce awards banquets are probably all pretty nice, but this one must’ve been more exciting than most. During the Feb. 7 banquet, Alabama frontman Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry announced the band will revive their beloved June Jam concert this year. The event is planned for June 3 at the Dekalb County VFW Fair Grounds in Fort Payne, the band’s hometown.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
