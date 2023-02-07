Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's PlaygroundApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Related
New Church of the Highlands Huntsville campus taking shape
A second campus of Church of the Highlands is currently under construction in Huntsville. The church off Whitesburg Drive complements the existing Huntsville campus that opened in July 2019 at 330 Nance Road. The Birmingham-based church, Alabama’s largest church, now has 25 branch locations across the state and in Georgia....
Yellowhammer News
6 questions with John Kvach of North Alabama’s Singing River Trail
After 10 years as a history professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. John Kvach decided to flip his script and embark on a new pursuit that would focus on the future rather than the past. As the executive director of the Singing River Trail nonprofit, Kvach oversees...
‘Any hour of the year could bring a tornado,’ Alabama scientist says as South pushes to learn more
Tornado researchers from Huntsville’s Severe Weather Institute and Lightning Laboratories (SWIRLL) are in Memphis today for the kickoff of what meteorologists call “one of the largest and most comprehensive severe storm field campaigns” in the country. It’s called PERiLS (Propagation, Evolution and Rotation in Linear Storms) and...
Boys area tournament roundup: Austin rolls Florence; Hoover, Vestavia Hills advance
Top-seeded Austin rolled over Florence 90-58 in the opening round of the Class 7A Area 8 contest on Wednesday at Austin in Decatur. The eighth-ranked Black Bears had three players in double figures, including Jordan Johnson’s double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Austin will play Bob Jones in...
Re-arresting, shoplifting, microchipping, June Jamming: Down in Alabama
One of the freed inmates is back behind bars. More details have emerged on the councilman facing shoplifting charges. A bill was pre-filed targeting the microchipping of employees. A famous music event is returning to Fort Payne. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
June Jam set to return this summer, ALABAMA members say
June Jam is expected to return on June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations
Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle recovering from surgery after Achilles injury
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is home recovering from surgery Monday to repair a tear in his Achilles tendon suffered last weekend while doing yardwork. And it wasn’t even his yard. Battle, 67, said Thursday night he was working to clean up a vacant lot across the street from his...
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
WAAY-TV
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Beth Thames: Huntsville group helps people live in their homes as long as possible
It takes a village. That’s a shopworn phrase, but it’s true. Back in 2014, a group of Monte Sano neighbors did some research about aging in place. They created a program—a Village— that lets people stay at home as they grew old. They’d soon be in that demographic, and they all wanted to stay in the place they loved, Monte Sano Mountain.
Possible downtown Huntsville site emerges for new Madison County courthouse
A site near the construction for the new Huntsville city hall has perhaps emerged as the favorite for a new home to the Madison County Courthouse. The city council at Thursday’s meeting will consider a feasibility study for “potential government service building site” for the site at 312 Fountain Circle, which is currently the city’s Inspection Department as well as home for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. City operations occupy much of the building and will largely move to the new city hall once it opens next year, essentially rendering the city inspection building obsolete.
Alabama city councilman accused of shoplifting from Walmart — again and again
An Alabama city councilman is accused of shoplifting from Walmart — multiple times. Devyn Keith, a Huntsville, Alabama, city councilman, was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple thefts, police said. He was arrested and released within an after after he posted bond. Keith is accused of shoplifting multiple times...
alabama.gov
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to land new jobs in north Alabama
— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help a north Alabama airport expand and bring in a new industry creating 250 jobs for the area. Awarded to the Limestone County Commission, the Community Development Block Grant will be used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related company to locate at Pryor Regional Airport with plans for later additions. The airport is jointly owned by the county commissions in Limestone and Morgan counties and the cities of Athens and Decatur.
Here we grow again: How annexation works
ATHENS, Ala. — Annexation can be a tricky topic of conversation. As surrounding areas continue to grow, here's the entire process. Limestone County District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said, "Annexation is simply a process between the annexing authority, Huntsville in this case, and a landowner." The only requirement is...
WHNT-TV
Cement truck crashes into interior design store
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the cement truck plowed into the side of Victoria’s Interiors Furniture & Design located on Andrew Jackson Way around 7:45 a.m. Cement truck crashes into interior design store. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the cement truck plowed into the side of Victoria’s...
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
Meter reading, billing changes coming for Madison County residents
“This transition will allow MCWD to provide more timely resolutions and more efficient customer service,” said County Engineer Chuck Faulkner. “Some customers’ bills may be slightly lower or slightly higher on the first monthly bill, depending on how the billing cycles are affected.”
Alabama June Jam 2023: Country music legends reviving classic event
Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce awards banquets are probably all pretty nice, but this one must’ve been more exciting than most. During the Feb. 7 banquet, Alabama frontman Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry announced the band will revive their beloved June Jam concert this year. The event is planned for June 3 at the Dekalb County VFW Fair Grounds in Fort Payne, the band’s hometown.
WAFF
Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
216K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0