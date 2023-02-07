ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill (NC) Has $60M in Critical Needs, Including Major Infrastructure Failures at Three Fire Stations

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
fireapparatusmagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamancenews.com

Mebane Oaks bridge widening delayed

DOT’s widening of the Mebane Oaks Road overpass is now projected to take longer than originally anticipated, city manager Chris Rollins informed city council members Monday night. [Story continues below photo of current construction work.]. Rollins told the council that he had been advised by DOT that the originally...
MEBANE, NC
constructiondive.com

Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project

London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County: New Commissioner Chosen, Emergency Declaration Powers, and More

Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford spoke to 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, February 8th. She discussed the selection of Phyllis Portie-Ascott as the new county commissioner for district 2. She also discussed other business from this week’s board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play...
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Supply and Demand: A Housing Conundrum in Southern Orange County

We can have great emotions about our homes. They are where we create families, surround ourselves with friends, and make memories. Of course, they are also one of the largest economic transactions in which we are involved throughout our lives. And, like all economic transactions, they are subject to the basic tenets of economics, including supply and demand.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Locals owe Durham nearly $700,000 in unpaid parking tickets

People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. Reporter: Sarah KruegerWeb Editor: Heather LeahPhotographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnston County Wednesday night

A motorcycle crash in Johnston County killed one person Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the call for the crash went out at 9:30 p.m. regarding a crash near the Cleveland Dreaft House on North Carolina Highway 42. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials at the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
BET

Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public

Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
RALEIGH, NC
chathamjournal.com

Four suspects in custody following Siler City area shooting

Siler City, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged four suspects in connection with a January shooting near Siler City that left two victims injured. On January 20, deputies responded to an address off of Woody Lane, Siler City, in reference to a report of shots fired. Deputies learned that four suspects, including one juvenile, had fired shots into an occupied vehicle. Two of the vehicle occupants required medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting; a third person inside the vehicle was not struck or injured.
SILER CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy