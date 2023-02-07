Chapel Hill (NC) Has $60M in Critical Needs, Including Major Infrastructure Failures at Three Fire Stations

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How RTP Brought Diversity To Our CommunityGlenn WilkinsDurham, NC
alamancenews.com
Mebane Oaks bridge widening delayed
DOT’s widening of the Mebane Oaks Road overpass is now projected to take longer than originally anticipated, city manager Chris Rollins informed city council members Monday night. [Story continues below photo of current construction work.]. Rollins told the council that he had been advised by DOT that the originally...
constructiondive.com
Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project
London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
chapelboro.com
Orange County: New Commissioner Chosen, Emergency Declaration Powers, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford spoke to 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, February 8th. She discussed the selection of Phyllis Portie-Ascott as the new county commissioner for district 2. She also discussed other business from this week’s board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play...
nsjonline.com
UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints
RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
Property tax rise in Alamance County raises concern with homeowners
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Right now, some homeowners in Alamance County are fired up. They're concerned about property taxes. A few people reached out to WFMY News 2 claiming the tax rate went 79% over the past six years. Is that true?. No, Alamance County leaders say the tax...
cbs17
Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
thelocalreporter.press
Supply and Demand: A Housing Conundrum in Southern Orange County
We can have great emotions about our homes. They are where we create families, surround ourselves with friends, and make memories. Of course, they are also one of the largest economic transactions in which we are involved throughout our lives. And, like all economic transactions, they are subject to the basic tenets of economics, including supply and demand.
WRAL
Police rush to Hillside High in Durham
Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
WRAL
Locals owe Durham nearly $700,000 in unpaid parking tickets
People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. Reporter: Sarah KruegerWeb Editor: Heather LeahPhotographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
WRAL
Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnston County Wednesday night
A motorcycle crash in Johnston County killed one person Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the call for the crash went out at 9:30 p.m. regarding a crash near the Cleveland Dreaft House on North Carolina Highway 42. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials at the...
Judge grants release of RPD bodycam in Darryl Williams case
Darryl Williams was in Raleigh police custody when his heart stopped beating after being tased multiple times in January.
cbs17
Living Glizzy Golden: Raleigh ate more hot dogs than any other city in U.S. during 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Move over New York and Chicago, the world has a new ruler. When it comes to eating hot dogs, Raleigh may be the best in the country, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC). The Council said Raleigh “leapfrogged” over Buffalo, New...
BET
Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public
Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
North Carolina woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
North Carolina road rage shooter sought by sheriff
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
chathamjournal.com
Four suspects in custody following Siler City area shooting
Siler City, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged four suspects in connection with a January shooting near Siler City that left two victims injured. On January 20, deputies responded to an address off of Woody Lane, Siler City, in reference to a report of shots fired. Deputies learned that four suspects, including one juvenile, had fired shots into an occupied vehicle. Two of the vehicle occupants required medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting; a third person inside the vehicle was not struck or injured.
