51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Reportedly Found Cocaine, Fentanyl-Laced MDMA, Other Drugs, and a Loaded Firearm
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Reportedly Found Cocaine, Fentanyl-Laced MDMA, Other Drugs, and a Loaded Firearm. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 50-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested on drug charges following a police investigation that reportedly found cocaine, fentanyl-laced MDMA, and other drugs, as well as a loaded firearm.
Meth traffickers sentenced to more than a decade each
According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, James Pittman, 41, and Jeffery Southern, 51, were sentenced yesterday to more than a combined 24 years in federal prision,
45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65
45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65. Lake Providence, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence at around 3:45 p.m. This collision took the life of Casi E.B. Blaylock, 45, of Epps, Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Distributing Lethal Quantity of Fentanyl that Caused a Death in 2022
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Distributing Lethal Quantity of Fentanyl that Caused a Death in 2022. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested Lamarcos Robinson for allegedly distributing a lethal quantity of fentanyl that caused a death in 2022. On February 9, 2023,...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl After an Investigation by Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl After an Investigation by Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl after an investigation by a Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in Louisiana in a multi-agency investigation to remove drugs and firearms from Louisiana streets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the Gonzales Police Department (GPD)...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Cutting Tails Off of Live Nutria
The Advocate reports that a man in south Louisiana has been arrested after allegedly cutting the tails off of nutria that were still alive. Harris DeHart reportedly posted videos on social media that showed him cutting the tails off of nutria and then releasing them back into the wild. When...
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
KNOE TV8
Two Ruston men sentenced to combined 25 years, 2 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Two Ruston men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years and two months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the...
Three Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Possession of Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and Heroin
Three Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Possession of Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and Heroin. Louisiana – Three men have been sentenced in federal court in Louisiana on drug charges including possession of methamphetamine, ecstasy, and heroin. On Friday, February 10, 2023, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
Pineville's Night of Lights Mardi Gras parade rolls down Main Street. It was a bright night in Pineville as the Night of Lights parade rolled down Main Street on Feb. 10. Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST. |. Meet this...
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets. The...
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana – A 45-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for animal cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegally capturing non-game animals after the man was caught on video gaffing a nutria, chopping off its tail, and releasing the maimed animal while alive.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
kalb.com
Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
‘Vulture Gang’ member in St. Tammany sentenced to 18 years in prison
A Covington man has been sentenced to prison, after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges involving a street gang known as the "Vulture Gang."
KPLC TV
Murder suspect was scheduled for trial next week in separate shooting
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Had he not been arrested for second-degree murder in the killing of Da’Marcus Ardoin in Westlake, Kevin Williams Jr. would have gone to trial in St. Landry Parish next week. All three suspects in the killing have prior connection to violent crimes. We looked into...
kalb.com
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
