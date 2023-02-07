Lions draft profile: Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

Next in the series of 2023 draft prospect profiles is an accomplished SEC pass rusher who doesn’t get a lot of fanfare.

Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Height: 6-foot-2.5 inches

Weight: 252 (measured at Senior Bowl)

Turns 22 in March

A four-year player for the Tigers, Hall grew into a prominent role in his final two seasons at Auburn. Grew, as in literally; he bulked up from a 235-pound LB into a 255-pound pass rusher. Hall posted 16 sacks and 24.5 TFLs in his final two seasons, leading Auburn in both categories. He also picked off one pass and forced four fumbles in that time. Hall participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl week.

Pros

Very strong upper body with powerful shoulders and strong hands

Good initial burst off the snap

Starts in space nicely (as rush OLB) and shows good agility in space

Quick to diagnose and reacts well with twitchy speed

Good finisher, has power but also wraps up nicely

Quality run defender outside the tackle box

Long arms (over 34.25 inches) and wingspan (83 inches) for his height

Drops into space comfortably for a player his size

Cons

Poor hand usage in the pass rush

Will get pushed around in the run game when tacking inside

Much less effective when aligned as a DE or in tighter quarters

Runs well in space, but it’s straight-line speed; struggles with change of direction in coverage and run defense

Does not create space well for himself despite having good strength and speed

Can be suckered by play-fakes and options

Overall

Hall offers some real juice as a stand-up EDGE with above-average speed and good upper-body power. He can play in space and finishes well. However, Hall needs technical development in his pass rush. He’s much better playing as a stand-up OLB in an odd-man front, and that’s not what the Lions often run under Dan Campbell or Aaron Glenn. Hall generally projects in the 25-50 overall range and doesn’t seem like a great value fit for Detroit in that range.