The Tesla Model X Plaid is still dominating drag races nearly two years after its launch, showing just how much legacy automakers have to catch up. There is nothing new about the concept of the super-high-performance SUV. Mercedes has long made the G-Class with its incredible Bi-Turbo V8, Dodge has been making its Durango SUV with supercharged V8s for years, and BMW has prided itself on the performance characteristics found in the X5M. But in a video posted by Carwow, it is clear that the gap between the Tesla Model X Plaid and these vehicles remains enormous years after Tesla’s launch.

1 DAY AGO