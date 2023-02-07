Read full article on original website
Tesla Model Y trim gets minimal price increase in China
Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive units in China received minimal price increases of less than a percentage point this week. Tesla increased the price of the base Model Y trim level from 259,900 yuan ($38,167.27) to 261,900 ($38,460.97). It is only a 0.8 percent increase in price and is relatively minimal, but still a slight uptick.
Tesla bumps Model Y Performance price up $500 in the U.S.
Tesla has bumped the price of the Model Y Performance up by $500 in the United States, the second time in one week that the automaker has increased prices on its premier version of the all-electric crossover. Tesla Model Y Performance trims are now priced at $58,490, up $500 from...
Tesla’s road to U.S.-funded EV charging means giving up its biggest advantage
Tesla’s road to $7.5 billion in government subsidies that would help it expand electric vehicle charging means giving up its biggest strength: an exclusive charging network for its owners. Tesla will have to expand its charging infrastructure to include the Combined Charging System, or CCS, connectors, which are utilized...
Tesla FSD Beta V.11.3 release scheduled this week
Tesla plans to release Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta version 11.3 to a few testers by the end of the week. Elon Musk provided more FSD Beta release details. Tesla will most likely release FSD Beta V.11.3 to testers slowly. A select number of FSD Beta testers might get it this week, allowing Tesla to quickly fix any issues with version 11.3 before releasing it to everyone in the testing program. Elon Musk shared that Tesla might release V.11.3.2 before FSD’s single stack wide release in North America.
Tesla Model X Plaid is still dominating drag races nearly 2 years after launch
The Tesla Model X Plaid is still dominating drag races nearly two years after its launch, showing just how much legacy automakers have to catch up. There is nothing new about the concept of the super-high-performance SUV. Mercedes has long made the G-Class with its incredible Bi-Turbo V8, Dodge has been making its Durango SUV with supercharged V8s for years, and BMW has prided itself on the performance characteristics found in the X5M. But in a video posted by Carwow, it is clear that the gap between the Tesla Model X Plaid and these vehicles remains enormous years after Tesla’s launch.
Tesla Model Y with 4680 batteries just got more expensive
Tesla Model Y All-Wheel-Drive configurations, which equip the company’s 4680 battery cell, received a $500 price increase late Friday. The Tesla Model Y All-Wheel-Drive is a specific trim level of the all-electric crossover that is only built at Gigafactory Texas and only available in limited amounts. Tesla lists the vehicle in its “Existing Inventory,” and it is not available for order through the traditional Online Design Studio.
Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as production nears
Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as the vehicle heads for initial production later this Summer. In its most recent spotting, the all-electric pickup is looking more compact than ever and is sporting a massive windshield wiper. The Cybertruck’s most recent sighting was spotted by a member of the vehicle’s fan group...
