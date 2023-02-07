Daniele International, an American maker of prepared meats, is recalling nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage products that could be contaminated with listeria bacteria. The ready-to-eat products under recall were produced between May and November of last year, and were shipped to retailers in December and January. The potentially contaminated products include charcuterie trays, different varieties of uncured salami, and prosciutto and pepperoni products from Frederik's, Boar's Head, Colameco and Del Duca, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. FSIS said in a notice that it detected listeria on surfaces that grazed the products. No confirmed cases of listeria inspection from consuming the recalled products have been reported.Listeria is a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches and, in pregnant women, miscarriages and more. In severe cases, it can lead to death.

9 DAYS AGO