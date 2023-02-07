ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

DeMarcus Ware says Tony Romo and Dak Prescott have 1 unfortunate thing in common

Did you know that Tony Romo and Dak Prescott have the same career record in the playoffs?. They are both 2-4 in postseason play and while the latter still has a lot of football in front of him this particular piece of truth has made life pretty miserable for Dallas Cowboys fans (it’s me, hi I’m the problem. it’s me) over the last few weeks.
gallerysports.com

Former Cowboys set for Super Bowl 57 showdown

While the Dallas Cowboys missed out on a trip to the Super Bowl for the 27th straight season, they do have two former players squaring off against each other when Philadelphia takes on Kansas City in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Robert Quinn...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

