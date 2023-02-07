Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Longstanding H&M is Closing in MississippiBryan DijkhuizenMississippi State
New Family Dollar Breaks Ground a Few Hundred Feet From Dollar GeneralJoel EisenbergTupelo, MS
Another popular retail store closing in MississippiKristen WaltersTupelo, MS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Fired, rehired, wrecked and working in two cities
Over the last four months of Garland Ward’s employment as McComb police chief, he was fired, rehired and involved in a single-car accident in his police unit. Though Ward’s hire was reportedly approved weeks ago as a new assistant chief for the Columbus Police Department, he didn’t let McComb leaders know that until Friday.
wtva.com
Aluminum Dynamics set to break ground in Lowndes County
LOWNDES CO, Miss. (WTVA)- The largest economic development project in state history finally has a groundbreaking date is set. The ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics will be on March 7 on Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport. Steel Dynamics...
wtva.com
High school students experience real-life medical scenarios
Itawamba Community College (ICC) hosted a unique recruitment event on Friday to show high school students what it's really like to work in an emergency room. High school students experience real-life medical scenarios. Itawamba Community College (ICC) hosted a unique recruitment event on Friday to show high school students what...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Therapy dogs visit Le Bonheur clinic
Furry family members are important to a lot of people. But, they can hold other roles too. Four golden retrievers acted as therapists today for children in Tupelo. They work with the organization Love on a Leash. Therapy dogs visit Le Bonheur Clinic. Furry family members are important to a...
wtva.com
East Tupelo is in a 'real estate renaissance' as new subdivision approval
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Earlier this week, Tupelo City Council approved a new eight-lot residential subdivision in East Tupelo as the city continues to grow. The three-acre lot is located on the southeast corner of Wilson Street and Feemster Lake Road. Director of Developmental Services Tanner Newman says after decades...
wtva.com
Woman's death being investigated in Water Valley
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a woman is under investigation in Water Valley. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said law enforcement officers responded to a home on Highway 315 at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday. He said they found Amber Hicks Gordon, 30, unresponsive. Investigators are working...
wcbi.com
Holliday’s Helping Hands brings new grocery store to Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A once-empty store now has a fresh new start in Aberdeen. Freshly’s Market is serving up fresh food and new job opportunities in the area. Freshly’s market has been a project in the works since the pandemic, and Mayor Charles Scott said this is a boost the community needs.
wtva.com
Clay County man wins $900,000 after purchasing lottery tickets
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A man won $900,000 after purchasing lottery tickets in Clay County. The man went to Sprint Mart in West point, where he purchased five lottery tickets. Employees at the store say he comes in regularly to purchase tickets. One of the five tickets turned out...
wtva.com
New grocery store opening in Aberdeen
It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday. It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday.
wtva.com
Car crash leaves one dead and two injured in Pickens County
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Pickens County. The incident occurred Friday night around 7 p.m. on County Road 2 near Alabama Highway 24. 40-year-old Anthony D. Mcaa died when his 2006 Nissan Altima collided head-on with...
Commercial Dispatch
Teens lead officers on miles-long chase across Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.
wtva.com
40 pounds of marijuana seized in Pontotoc County traffic stop
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers seized 40 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop in Pontotoc County. The drug bust happened Thursday night along Interstate 22. The Mississippi Highway Patrol shared the image shown above to social media.
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Nola
Nola is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Feb. 10, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
wcbi.com
Columbus native celebrates a century of life
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)- A Columbus native who has spent her life helping women look and feel their best has one hundred reasons and more to celebrate. It’s unusual for a person of interest to sit in the front seat of a squad car, but Mrs. Rosie Lee Mitchell Harris hasn’t done anything wrong. She’s being escorted by city officials on a very special day.
wtva.com
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
wcbi.com
Winning Miss. Match 5 lottery ticket purchased at West Point Sprint Mart
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Many people know that one lucky individual in West Point hit big on Tuesday’s Match 5 jackpot. The winning store was Sprint Mart #4136 on Highway 45 on the north side of West Point. Store management said that the store doesn’t receive any...
wtva.com
Shots fired at Columbus patrolman
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus Police officer is lucky to be alive after bullets struck his patrol vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after midnight on 14th Avenue North near the intersection of Railroad Street and Bluecutt Road. The situation began with two speeding vehicles, one chasing...
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
Comments / 0