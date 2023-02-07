Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Aluminum Dynamics set to break ground in Lowndes County
LOWNDES CO, Miss. (WTVA)- The largest economic development project in state history finally has a groundbreaking date is set. The ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics will be on March 7 on Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport. Steel Dynamics...
Commercial Dispatch
Fired, rehired, wrecked and working in two cities
Over the last four months of Garland Ward’s employment as McComb police chief, he was fired, rehired and involved in a single-car accident in his police unit. Though Ward’s hire was reportedly approved weeks ago as a new assistant chief for the Columbus Police Department, he didn’t let McComb leaders know that until Friday.
Mississippi students design multi-purpose solar farms
Mississippi State students are gaining real-world experience solving problems in the solar energy industry through a team challenge sponsored by Cubico Sustainable Investments. As part of its corporate responsibility program, Cubico, a global renewable energy infrastructure company owning and operating large-scale solar farms, created a recent competition for MSU College...
wtva.com
Clay County man wins $900,000 after purchasing lottery tickets
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A man won $900,000 after purchasing lottery tickets in Clay County. The man went to Sprint Mart in West point, where he purchased five lottery tickets. Employees at the store say he comes in regularly to purchase tickets. One of the five tickets turned out...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
wcbi.com
Winning Miss. Match 5 lottery ticket purchased at West Point Sprint Mart
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Many people know that one lucky individual in West Point hit big on Tuesday’s Match 5 jackpot. The winning store was Sprint Mart #4136 on Highway 45 on the north side of West Point. Store management said that the store doesn’t receive any...
wcbi.com
Columbus native celebrates a century of life
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)- A Columbus native who has spent her life helping women look and feel their best has one hundred reasons and more to celebrate. It’s unusual for a person of interest to sit in the front seat of a squad car, but Mrs. Rosie Lee Mitchell Harris hasn’t done anything wrong. She’s being escorted by city officials on a very special day.
wcbi.com
Church family, community ready to support AJ Brown, Willie Gay
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Starkville natives who grew up together will line up against each other this Sunday on the football field. Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown and Cheifs linebacker Willie Gay grew up together at 16th Section Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville. Then they played on the Starkville High School 2015 championship team together. This Sunday, they’ll be opponents in the big game.
wtva.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
wtva.com
Woman's death being investigated in Water Valley
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a woman is under investigation in Water Valley. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said law enforcement officers responded to a home on Highway 315 at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday. He said they found Amber Hicks Gordon, 30, unresponsive. Investigators are working...
wcbi.com
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Therapy dogs visit Le Bonheur clinic
Furry family members are important to a lot of people. But, they can hold other roles too. Four golden retrievers acted as therapists today for children in Tupelo. They work with the organization Love on a Leash. Therapy dogs visit Le Bonheur Clinic. Furry family members are important to a...
WLBT
Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Columbus police officer was struck in the eye with glass during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning after multiple gunshots were fired at his police vehicle’s window. The incident occurred near the Bluecutt and Railroad Road intersection on 14th Avenue North. According to the...
wtva.com
40 pounds of marijuana seized in Pontotoc County traffic stop
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers seized 40 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop in Pontotoc County. The drug bust happened Thursday night along Interstate 22. The Mississippi Highway Patrol shared the image shown above to social media.
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
Commercial Dispatch
Second assistant chief added to CPD
Change is coming to the command structure at Columbus Police Department, with the establishment of a second assistant chief position. City Attorney Jeff Turnage, speaking Wednesday morning at a post-council-meeting press conference at City Hall, said CPD would have two assistant chiefs going forward as part of new Chief Joseph Daughtry’s reorganization of the department.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges
On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
wtva.com
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
Mississippi small town shooting ends with one dead, another in custody
A shooting in Amory has left one man dead and another in custody, police said. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Amory police received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reported shooting was at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street in the small Mississippi town. Police report...
wtva.com
Car crash leaves one dead and two injured in Pickens County
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Pickens County. The incident occurred Friday night around 7 p.m. on County Road 2 near Alabama Highway 24. 40-year-old Anthony D. Mcaa died when his 2006 Nissan Altima collided head-on with...
