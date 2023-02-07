Read full article on original website
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
Raising Cane’s Opens Second Tyler, TX Location
The Popular Chicken Finger Chain Expands In East Tyler. There was a recent skit on Saturday Night Live featuring Michael B. Jordan and SNL cast members Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson playing Toyota salesmen at a dealership in Brenham, TX, complaining about the traffic being caused by the new "Raising Cane's" location that opened up and how the traffic for Cane's was killing their dealership.
KTRE
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas cook Lankston Malone is carrying on his family’s legacy of running a restaurant. He opened ‘The B, Birrias and Burgers’ in Lindale on January 17. He is a fourth generation restaurant owner, starting with his great-grandparents in Palestine, his grandparents’ restaurant called ‘Terry’s’, his mother’s ‘Bertie’s’ in Lindale, and now Malone himself.
Tyler, TX Pastor & Son Ordered To Pay Money Back To Their Victims
Last Year, We Reported On The Story Of A Tyler Pastor And Former Football Coach Who Plead Guilty To Theft Charges For Stealing From An Elderly Couple Who Attended His Church And Later His Son Was Arrested On Those Same Charges.
A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently
When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
Cinnaholic announces closure of Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon roll shop, announced on Tuesday they have decided to close their Tyler location. “We realize that we hit limits in this particular location,” the announcement said. “We made the decision to close our Tyler location and we hope to deliver an even better experience in a new […]
The Internet Blasts Whitehouse, Texas’ Jackson Mahomes for Latest Wealth Flex
We're all getting ready for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. East Texas is certainly excited since we have two native East Texans playing in the game, Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Groveton's Lane Johnson for the Eagles. But even with all the love shown to Patrick, there is just as much we'll call it "internet hate" for his wife and brother Jackson Mahomes. That "internet hate" was shown with Jackson's latest video.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas. Macy is a 7-week-old tri-colored lab-shepherd mix. In November 2022, her mom was adopted from Smith County Animal Control and she gave birth to a healthy, full litter of sweethearts who are ready for their FURever homes!
Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry in Tyler to close after 40 years, Chick-fil-A expected to fill property
TYLER, Texas — Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry on South Broadway Ave. in Tyler announced the business will close its doors as the building is set to get demolished and make way for a Chick-fil-A. In a news release, Susan Robinson Jewelry said Robinson will retire following the announcement that the property is getting demolished. The business will sell all inventory for up to 60% off, and close permanently.
Susan Robinson Jewelry closing their doors after almost 40 years, Chick-fil-A to open in same location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After nearly four decades in business, Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry will be closing its doors and a new fast food chain will be opening in the same location, employees say. According to a press release, the owner will be retiring and all inventory will be discounted and sold. Once all their […]
Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam
If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
KLTV
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
KTRE
Vehicle belonging to Joaquin homicide suspect recovered in Tyler
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have recovered the vehicle of a person they believe is connected to a Shelby County homicide. Authorities took into their possession the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup belonging to Carlos Caporali after it was located at the intersection of Valentine and North Spring Avenue in Tyler on Wednesday afternoon.
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food boxes following ice storm
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of last week’s ice storm, many East Texans are left short on food after losing power for days. Many are forced to throw their entire fridge and freezer out, and with climbing food prices, that hurts a lot of people. The East...
