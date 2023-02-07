Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Academy Street Delays Anticipated as Cary Begins Relocation of the Ivey-Ellington HouseJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHolly Springs, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
UNC vs. Miami Preview
No. 19 Miami (20-5, 11-4) at North Carolina (16-9, 8-6) Monday, Feb. 13— 7 p.m. Smith Center — Chapel Hill, N.C. “I do stay away from that. They’re a different team, we’re a different team. Plus, I don’t want to talk about that game. We weren’t very good in that game. I want to talk about happy things and good stuff. Miami is that good (again). They’re one of the better teams in the country. They have tremendous athleticism and versatility. Every year they have guys that can go get a bucket at any time. Our defense will be tested, but they’re also a really great defensive team and so we’re going to have to play another great game. But we’re excited about the challenge.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on preparing for Miami, and whether he plans to get into last season’s blowout loss to the Hurricanes or generally stay away from it as a topic.
WATCH: Who will be NC State's defensive breakout star this spring?
NC State had one of the best defenses in the country last season. However, the Wolfpack lost several household names at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, including linebacker Isaiah Moore, linebacker Drake Thomas, defensive lineman Cory Durden, safety Tanner Ingle and safety Cyrus Fagan. Despite those departures, several key...
OSU Softball: Cowgirls claim 3-2 win over North Carolina
Editor's Note: This article is courtesy of Oklahoma State athletics media relations. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In her Oklahoma State debut, Alabama transfer Lexi Kilfoyl struck out 12 batters in 6.1 scoreless innings, hit a home run and drove in all three runs to lead the third-ranked Cowgirls to a 3-2 win over North Carolina at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge Saturday evening.
Terquavion Smith is the fastest ACC player to 1,000 points in 30 years
Terquavion Smith returned to NC State looking to bring some success to the program after a down year and improve his NBA Draft stock in the process. Not only has Smith accomplished both of those so far, he's also put himself in rare territory when it comes to production with the Wolfpack in less than two seasons.
Duke vs. UVA basketball: Tony Bennett addresses controversial Kyle Filipowski call, win over Blue Devils
Virginia improved to 19-4 (11-3 ACC) and moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for first place in the conference Saturday after a controversial 69-62 overtime win over Duke. The back-and-forth battle between the rival programs was marred by an officiating error at the end of regulation, costing freshman Kyle Filipowski an opportunity at game-winning free throws, and Tony Bennett addressed the matter after the game.
WBB: Minnesota Guard Jordan Zubich Commits to Courtney Banghart, UNC
Perhaps there shouldn't have been much suspense surrounding Jordan Zubich's commitment to North Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Mountain Iron (Minn.) Buhl High School. After all, the 5-11, class of 2024 guard -- who slots as a '2' for head coach Courtney Banghart -- and her family are lifelong Carolina fans. Her father "rarely" misses men's basketball games, it's the only school to which she took an unofficial and official visit, and her trips to UNC's summer camps are some of her fondest memories. She picked the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Utah, Creighton, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Jon Scheyer explains what refs told him after blown call that cost Duke game
Jon Scheyer dialed up the perfect play to get his best player an opportunity at the basket for a layup or to get fouled. To let the first-year head coach describe it, he knew Virginia would dedicate a defender on Jacob Grandison, who had just sunk a three, Jeremy Roach would work to get open closer to the top of the key, and Kyle Filipowski could make a read based on what the defense was showing.
Clemson vs. UNC basketball: Brad Brownell credits 'highly motivated' Tar Heels after Tigers' 91-71 loss
Clemson entered Saturday's game at UNC needing a win to keep pace with the top of the ACC men's basketball standings. Instead, the Tar Heels thumped the Tigers 91-71 and looked like the team that many projected North Carolina to be entering the 2022-23 season. "We knew today they were...
Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'
Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia
Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
Basketball World Stunned By Controversial Call During Duke-Virginia
Duke-UVA went to overtime in Charlottesville, but should the unranked Blue Devils have won it in regulation? On Duke's final possession, it appeared that Kyle Filipowski had been fouled as time expired. However, officials decided to overturn the call sending the game to OT. The basketball world ...
Look: Coach K Is At 1 College Basketball Game Today
Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is in attendance for this afternoon's Providence-St. John's game at Madison Square Garden. He hasn't attended a single Duke basketball game yet this season, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Coach K is "very close" with St. John’s athletic director ...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in North Carolina. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
Police rush to Hillside High in Durham
Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Goldsboro man missing since Wednesday night
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a man they say was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. Christopher Smith, Jr. is described as a 34-year-old standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, and white...
WATCH: Woman shot while gunmen try to steal her car at North Carolina store
CBS 17 obtained security video from the store that shows the woman getting shot.
