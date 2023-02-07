Read full article on original website
Scientists Identifies Nutrient That Cancer Cells Crave
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research published in the journal Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumours more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
pharmacytimes.com
Bacteria May Cause Anti-Immunotherapy Activity in Patients With Lung Cancer
Investigators hope that new findings can cultivate new methods of facilitating immune response to attack lung tumors. Current immunotherapies may be less effective for patients with lung cancer because bacteria in their lungs create an environment that suppresses T lymphocyte (T-cell) activation, according to a new study published in Immunity. Dysfunctional T cells are unable to attack cancer cells and decrease immune response, according to the investigators.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
A doctor dismissed a 25-year-old man with allergies, when he actually had a deadly form of Lyme disease. A jury just awarded his family $6.5 million.
Peter Smith died of Lyme carditis, a heart infection caused by the tick-borne disease, after being misdiagnosed twice in 2017.
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
The cancer symptom you can spot when you breathe and the 5 other signs you must know
GETTING diagnosed with cancer is always going to be devastating. But the earlier you catch the disease the better your chances are of beating it. Head and neck cancers are responsible for over 4,000 deaths a year in the UK, figures from Cancer Research UK state. There are over 12,000...
2 Morning Mistakes That Can Damage Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
How you start your morning can make or break your whole day–and over time, your morning habits can also have a major effect on your overall health. From choosing a healthy breakfast that can nourish your body and help you lose weight to exercising to...
msn.com
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
CNET
Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk
Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
Warning as norovirus cases are rife as infections surge – the 6 signs you must know
CASES of norovirus have climbed once more across the UK, data from the NHS has revealed. The number of patients in hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus symptoms increased from 371 to 393 in the last week. This time last year, this figure was at 316, the data showed.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
6 mouth cancer symptoms everyone should know as cases skyrocket
Cases of mouth cancer have grown by more than a third over the last decade, according to a recent report, placing renewed emphasis on the importance of knowing the symptoms and having them checked out early.According to research published by the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease in 2021, up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people dying with the illness within the year.That represents an increase in deaths of 40 per cent in the last 10 years and a 20 per cent rise in the last five.“Traditional causes...
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
