Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Police identify Bountiful man killed in wrong-way I-15 crash
NORTH SALT LAKE — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
ksl.com
Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County
ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
ksl.com
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in Murray; police search for 2nd vehicle
MURRAY — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident at an intersection Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of 4500 South and 500 West shortly before 6 a.m., according to Murray police spokeswoman Kristin Reardon. She did not provide any other information about what happened, including the name and age of the person killed.
ksl.com
Driver may have suffered medical episode before fatal Wasatch County crash, UHP says
HEBER CITY — Authorities say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck may have had a medical episode leading up to a fatal four-vehicle crash at an intersection in Wasatch County on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of U.S....
ksl.com
Warrant issued for man believed to have hit 2 teens on bike
SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say hit two teenage boys on an electric bicycle but then drove off and hasn't been seen since. Javier Vazquez-Costeno, 32, was recently charged in 3rd District Court with failing to stop at a serious injury accident, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at an injury accident, a class A misdemeanor; and not having a valid driver's license, an infraction.
ksl.com
Tiger Woods wants to bring another golf course to the Wasatch Back
SALT LAKE CITY — The next phase of Tiger Woods' career will include a stop on the Wasatch Back. The 47-year-old all-time great and his golf course design firm TGR Designs announced Tuesday plans for an 18-hole championship course near Park City in partnership with Marcella Club in Wasatch County. The new course is in collaboration with a private master-planned community at Marcella Mountain and Jordanelle Ridge and Reef Capital Partners, whose portfolio includes Black Desert Resort in St. George, that Woods hopes will "create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club's vision for modern luxury living," he said in a tweet.
ksl.com
Man's arm partially amputated in Weber County farming accident
HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A man's arm was partially amputated in a crop-harvesting accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:43 p.m. a male in his 20s was working on harvesting crops for a company that is leasing former Trappist monastery land near Huntsville in the Ogden Valley for growing crops, Weber fire officials said.
ksl.com
4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party
WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Postal Service offers up to $50K reward after employee is robbed in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Postal Service inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who robbed a postal service employee Tuesday morning. The incident happened outside of a post office at 30 W. 900 South...
ksl.com
Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star Weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
ksl.com
2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
ksl.com
Utah state prison needs to fill 300 vacant staffing positions
SALT LAKE CITY — The prison operations director for the Utah State Correctional Facility says over 300 positions still need be filled for the prison to be fully staffed. On Tuesday, Dan Chesnut gave a brief update on what was happening at the state prison in Salt Lake City following three separate attacks on corrections officers in two weeks.
ksl.com
New Provo Airport discussing expansion after year of rapid growth
PROVO — It would be easy to think things are pretty slow at Provo Airport. There are some days when the terminal is empty for most of the day. However, Provo Airport manager Brian Torgersen says the brand-new airport, which opened this past summer, is already at capacity. "You...
ksl.com
Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store
PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their "Target fix," their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Pitt coach throws shade on new BYU quarterback's leadership skills
PROVO — Not only does BYU's presumptive starter at quarterback face skepticism about his ability, now his leadership skills have been called into question. Intended or not, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi indirectly took a series of shots at Kedon Slovis during an interview on Sirius radio last week. Slovis played his first three years at USC and then started 11 games at Pittsburgh last season before transferring to BYU in December.
Comments / 0