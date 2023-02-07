ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren middle school students get sick after eating THC edibles

By Sara Powers
 5 days ago

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials at Carter Middle School in Warren called EMS after cookies and gummies containing THC were consumed by several students and made them sick.

According to the superintendent Robert D. Livernois, four students at the school distributed the edibles to the other students.

"In addition to the severe discipline consequences facing the students involved, this is an important reminder for all of us to be aware of what our children may have access to at home, such as alcohol, tobacco, vape, or marijuana, all of which are illegal for them to use," said Livernois.

School officials say they have seen an increase in students vaping and eating edibles since marijuana became legal in the state.

In the statement Livernois attached resources for parents.

"Please take some time tonight to talk with your children," said Livernois. "I appreciate your support."

