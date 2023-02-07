Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Earthquake response efforts hit geopolitical buffers. The death toll from the 6 February earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria was past 22,000 and rising when Cheat Sheet went to press. Hopes were fading, but some survivors were still being pulled from the rubble. The catastrophe struck a region where millions of people with insufficient food or shelter were already struggling to get through the winter. To many, it has felt like the wheels of the international response are turning far too slowly, especially in rebel-held northwest Syria, which was hit hard and relies on just one UN border crossing from Türkiye for much of its aid (read this to get up to speed on how all that works). Concern that the parties in Syria’s war are playing politics with aid – a problem that has never really gone away – is coming to the fore once again. The US Department of the Treasury announced on 9 February that it was issuing a 180-day “general license” for earthquake relief in Syria, which is effectively a suspension on sanctions. How and if this will work in the northwest, which is mostly run by a group many countries have designated as a terrorist organisation, is yet to be seen. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, meanwhile, has been accused of preparedness failings and of sidelining minorities in the initial relief effort. Local communities in both countries have stepped up to do their bit where possible, but first responders and aid workers have themselves been caught up in a humanitarian crisis that will be felt by millions for a long time to come.

