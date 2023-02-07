For the past few years, one of the most successful types of vehicles In terms of sales is the SUV. People seem to love the sense of security that a taller ride height provides and are willing to trade efficiency and driving dynamics for a car that sits taller. Because of this, vehicle manufacturers are doing everything they can to pump out electric SUVs since the future of vehicle powertrains seems to be electric. Skoda, which is part of the VW-Audi group has released a relatively affordable family electric SUV for the European and UK market that is very appealing. This SUV is the Enyaq and is based on a familiar platform shared with other vehicles. The Enyaq is available in three different battery sizes, ranging from 55 kWh to 82 kWh, and supports fast charging at up to 125 kW. It is available with a single or dual-motor setup, providing front-wheel or all-wheel drive configurations. Real-world tests have led to conclusions that It drives brilliantly, rides better than a Tesla Model Y or a Mustang Mach E, and is insanely spacious and well-made inside. So, with all the good specs in mind, here are 10 reasons why the Enyaq could do well in the U.S.

