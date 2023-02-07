Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 Review: You Better Hang On Tight
A BMW Type 255 Kompressor won the Isle of Man TT in 1936, proving that supercharged motorcycles were as reliable and faster than their normally aspirated competitors. Had the killjoys at FIM not decreed a ban on forced induction from road racing after WWII, super and turbocharged motorcycles might have become the norm rather than the exception. At the time, winning races assured a manufacturer’s success at the dealerships, and the new regulations deterred further research and development on the subject. Four decades would pass before turbochargers would grasp the forced induction baton, initiating a new race.
Top Speed
Why The US-Spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Might Be A Letdown
Kawasaki recently shook the world with the Ninja ZX-4RR. It is claimed to be the most powerful 400cc motorcycle at the moment and comes ripe with top-shelf goodies you’ll rarely find on entry-level motorcycles. Plus, unlike the 2023 Ninja ZX-25R, Team Green has even confirmed its American arrival with a $9,699 price tag. Sounds great, right? Well, sadly, all might not be hunky-dory with the US-bound Ninja ZX-4RR. In fact, the supersport might actually be a horrific let-down, compared to its British and European iterations. Here’s why.
Top Speed
10 Things You Should Know About The Iconic Ford Mustang Boss 302
In the world of muscle cars, there was always one king. It has been there since the beginning and it set the benchmark for the rest cars to follow. Ford first produced the Mustang in 1964. It is one of the most iconic American cars of all time. It was with this car that Ford defined the class of "muscle cars". Not long after the first Mustang was introduced to the public, Ford introduced the Boss 302 Mustang, which was a more powerful version of the 1964 Mustang and eventually became one of the most popular Mustang models of all time. After this model, another even more powerful variant came along with a 429 engine. But, let's focus on the 329 Mustang for now and everything that you should know about it.
Top Speed
This Honda CBR750R Render Looks Like A Bona Fide Yamaha R7 Killer
A few months ago, Honda debuted its all-new 755cc, twin-cylinder engine which currently serves duty in the 2023 CB750 Hornet and Transalp XL750. Though both motorcycles are popular in their respective segments, the new engine makes enthusiasts, like us, wonder whether it could birth a middleweight sport bike soon. Building on this, popular Japanese publication Young Machine has whipped up a render of the future sport bike - likely called CBR750R - and it looks like a bona fide Yamaha R7 killer.
Top Speed
The 10 Best Adventure Bikes For Beginners
Adventure bikes and adventure riding are massively popular right now and that doesn’t look like changing any time soon. The fact of the matter is an adventure bike is just so practical: touring, commuting, track day, canyon carving, dirt trail riding, nothing is beyond the capabilities of an adventure bike.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Volvo C40 Recharge Is A Great First EV
Just like any other automaker out there, Volvo plans to go all-electric by 2030. To show everyone that it is dead serious about this goal, as of 2023 model year, Volvo's entire lineup consists only of hybrid and electric cars. Of course, plug-in hybrids dominate Volvo’s offerings at the moment, but electric cars are slowly starting to make their way into the lineup too. The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is Volvo's first battery-electric model, and it arrived in 2019. Two years later the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric was also unveiled - and it is basically an XC40 with a coupe-style sloping roofline.
Top Speed
This Chinese Sports Bike Matches Up To Japan’s Finest
Japanese bikemakers rule the roost in the competitive middleweight sports bike segment, and it is high time someone else steps in the ring. Doing just that, Jedi Motor from China has taken the wraps off the Vision K750 sports bike, which has all the ingredients to match up with Japan’s finest. In fact, the Chinese motorcycle outdoes its Japanese counterparts - the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Honda CBR650R, and Yamaha R7 - in several aspects.
Top Speed
Why The Elusive Skoda Enyaq iV Would've Been A Hit In The U.S.
For the past few years, one of the most successful types of vehicles In terms of sales is the SUV. People seem to love the sense of security that a taller ride height provides and are willing to trade efficiency and driving dynamics for a car that sits taller. Because of this, vehicle manufacturers are doing everything they can to pump out electric SUVs since the future of vehicle powertrains seems to be electric. Skoda, which is part of the VW-Audi group has released a relatively affordable family electric SUV for the European and UK market that is very appealing. This SUV is the Enyaq and is based on a familiar platform shared with other vehicles. The Enyaq is available in three different battery sizes, ranging from 55 kWh to 82 kWh, and supports fast charging at up to 125 kW. It is available with a single or dual-motor setup, providing front-wheel or all-wheel drive configurations. Real-world tests have led to conclusions that It drives brilliantly, rides better than a Tesla Model Y or a Mustang Mach E, and is insanely spacious and well-made inside. So, with all the good specs in mind, here are 10 reasons why the Enyaq could do well in the U.S.
Top Speed
You Don't Have To Sell Your ICE Car For An EV, Thanks To Renault And R-Fit's Electric Retrofit Kits
Renault has long since been aiming to be the go-to manufacturer when it comes to city electric vehicles that meet the needs of the modern everyday European driver. Well now Renault has teamed up with partner R-FIT to make modernizing old Renault 4, Renault 5, and the first generation Renault Twingo easier than ever before. Beginning in September 2023, Renault will start selling the kits to retrofit and electrify Renault 5s, while the kit for the Renault 4 went on sale at the beginning of February, currently only available in France but Renault hopes to be able to offer the retrofit to other markets at a later date.
Top Speed
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Is Very Big, But Does 0-60 MPH In 6.3 Seconds
The Toyota Highlander is already a big three-row SUV as it is, but it seems that people aren't content with its size. Say hello to the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, which is even bigger in every way than the Highlander. The good news is the fact that while they share a similar name and TNGA-K platform, the Grand Highlander manages to carve its own identity. In addition, it's also surprisingly fast for its sheer size.
Top Speed
10 Nearly Forgotten Things You Need to Know About The 1972 Dodge Demon 340
After the 1970s, the new emissions regulations and the ever-increasing insurance cost created some serious changes within the muscle car industry. The big blocks from the earlier decade, such as the 1969 Ford Mach I Mustang and the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, were coming to an end because insurance companies were charging inflated prices for their policies when a big block engine was under the hood.
Top Speed
Jeep Celebrates Rubicon's 20th Anniversary With Special Edition Wranglers
In Jeep's model range, the Wrangler has matured into a true icon. Since 1989, the Wrangler has carried the baton of the original Willys MB into the future and is virtually the only model in the lineup of the American off-road vehicle manufacturer to hold the quintessence of the brand aloft. So it's no wonder that exactly 20 years ago, the Wrangler was the only Jeep model to enjoy the Rubicon equipment line, named after the famous and infamous off-road trail in California. To mark the upcoming anniversary, Jeep is now presenting the Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition, a special model that can be combined with both the 4xe and 392 powertrain variants but will only be available on the market in limited numbers.
Top Speed
This Porsche 911's Interior Is Made Of Coffee, Eggs, Walnuts, Rice, And Lentils
Have you ever wanted to take a drive in a luxurious Porsche 911, but with a twist? Step into the future with a revolutionary new approach to car interiors: the Porsche 911's interior is made of unexpected and sustainable materials like coffee, walnuts, eggs, rice, and lentils. Callum, a leading design and engineering consultancy, has stirred up a revolution in the auto industry with its latest SMS design study. Led by a team of experts, including the revered auto designer himself, Ian Callum, this innovative project has set its sights on the future of the automotive industry, exploring the potential of eco-friendly materials in the design of car interiors. The automotive industry has come a long way since the days of steel-only cars. Nowadays, plastic has become a staple in car construction, with an average of 264 pounds used in modern vehicles. But with this new research, the door to a greener, more eco-friendly future is opening wide.
Comments / 0