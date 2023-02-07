Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl edition

The post-season bowls have ended, including the most notable – the Senior Bowl. This past week, many draft prospects improved their status, and those that didn’t will have to wait until the NFL Combine or their college pro day.

Chicago’s offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, served as the head coach of the American Team and commented that there were potential Chicago Bears on the roster.

With the Senior Bowl in the books, we’re unveiling our latest mock draft with the Bears making two draft day trades and drafting two players from Luke Getsy’s Senior Bowl roster. With 13 picks in this mock draft, the Bears take a balanced approach to filling in their gaps on offense and defense.

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR): DL Jalen Carter, Georgia - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bears receive:

2023: 9th, 39th (second round), 93rd (third round), 114th (fourth round)

2024: First-round pick

2025: First-round pick

Panthers receive:

2023: 1st, 103rd (third round), 150th (fifth round)

Trade notes: Chicago trades back to 9th to select their coveted three-technique in return for two first-round picks and three additional picks in the 2023 draft.

Carter is considered by many as the best prospect in the draft. He was a disruptive force from the middle of Georgia’s defensive line accumulating 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Round 2, Pick 39 (from CAR): TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Trading down also gives the Bears another pick in the second round, making up for what was lost in the Chase Claypool trade.

Kincaid is a pass-catching tight end that allows the Bears to run 12 personnel (two tight ends). Often when teams run 12 personnel, you can force an off-ball linebacker to cover a tight end, creating an advantage for the offense.

Kincaid has 2,624 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns in his five-year career, averaging 15 yards per catch.

Round 2, Pick 54: C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The Minnesota prospect is one player who impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl, moving him up to the second round. In drills at the Senior Bowl, he demonstrated the ability to pass-protect against a competitive group of opponents and confirmed his ability as an effective zone blocker.

The Bears need a center to replace Sam Mustipher, and Schmitz is the guy.

Round 3, Pick 72 (from TEN): EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

Bears receive:

2023: 72nd (3rd round), 149th (4th round), and 230th (7th round) picks

Titans receive:

2023: 64th pick (3rd round)

Trade notes: With this trade, Chicago moves back in the third round to select Zach Harrison and picks up an additional fourth and seventh-round pick.

Harrison was a five-star prospect coming out of high school due to his prototypical size at 6’5″, 250 pounds. Many think he underachieved because of his low sack total (12 in four years), but he’s strong against the run and gets his hands in the passing lanes, making it hard for quarterbacks to throw.

He’s an athletic freak, expected to run 4.5 or better in the 40-yard dash with a vertical jump near 40″. If he’s available in the third round, he’s a massive addition to the Bears’ needy defensive line.

Round 3, Pick 93 (from CAR): QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

USA Today Sports

Hooker is quarterback insurance. He allows the Bears to continue to run the same offense if Justin Fields is injured during the season.

Hooker is physically 6’4, 220 pounds, and has a similar build to Fields. While he isn’t as electric of a runner, he is mobile and had 2,083 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in his career.

Round 4, Pick 103: RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Evans is a balanced running back who has excelled in zone running schemes averaging seven yards per rush.

Like Khalil Herbert, he’s an explosive runner who will need to improve his pass protection to become an every-down back.

Round 4, Pick 114 (from CAR): CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Bennett had a great Senior Bowl. First, he ran the second-fastest GPS time during practice at 21.22 miles per hour. Then, he had the game-winning interception to help the National Team win, 27-10.

At Maryland, Bennett did it all, playing outside, inside, and even at safety. In three years playing for the Terrapins, he had 23 pass deflections and five interceptions.

Round 4, Pick 134 (from PHI): OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Another Maryland prospect who improved their draft stock at the Senior Bowl was Duncan. Coming into this year, some viewed Duncan as a first-round pick, but a rough senior year hurt his value.

Over the weekend at the Senior Bowl, he impressed at left tackle, showing the ability to move his feet and anchor against tough pass rush competition. It’s hard to know if the Senior Bowl will overcome a year of lousy tape, but if Duncan is available this late, the Bears have to draft him.

Round 4, Pick 136: WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bell was a swiss army knife for the Wolverines offense playing tight end, outside receiver, and in the slot. However, after suffering a knee injury in 2021, there’s been question marks about his explosiveness.

At the Senior Bowl, it seems Bell continued to display his versatility, and while he didn’t have any headline-making moments, he was one of the most consistent receivers at the bowl game.

In Rounds 4 or 5, he’s a must-have for the Bears. Bell is a route-running technician who can play anywhere and contribute on special teams as a return man.

Round 5, Pick 149 (from TEN): LB Dee Winters, TCU

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Winters had a great Senior Bowl. The TCU linebacker won practice player of the week and made a few exciting plays during practice. He is probably one of the best pass coverage linebackers in the draft but needs to improve his play against the run.

Winters immediately provides the Bears with a nickel linebacker option who can replace Jack Sanborn on passing downs that could develop into a full-time starter.

Round 5, Pick 159 (from BAL): iOL Braeden Daniels, Utah

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Another interior offensive lineman, Daniels has experience playing both tackle and both guard positions at Utah. He’s incredibly athletic and will thrive in a zone-blocking scheme.

Currently, he’s underweight to be a starter on the interior, but he could develop into a long-term starter.

Round 7, Pick 220: S DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Hellams had a productive Senior Bowl. At Alabama, he played the role of a traditional strong safety, bringing physicality and run support from the defensive backfield.

While he used the Senior Bowl as an opportunity to prove that he’s an all-around safety who can also cover, however, this pick provides depth behind Jaquan Brisker.

In three years at Alabama, Hellams had 261 tackles, 7.5 for loss, and four interceptions. While he develops into an overall safety, the Bears get a player who immediately contributes to run defense in the seventh round.

Round 7, Pick 230 (from TEN): WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas wide receiver played in the Shrine Bowl and put his speed and acceleration on display. However, Haselwood is another guy who has been hurt by lofty expectations coming out of high school.

If he’s still available this late, the Bears will find a true outside receiver with superstar potential.