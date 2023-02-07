ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Keenan Allen could be cap casualty: Should the Bears be interested?

By Alyssa Barbieri
 5 days ago
The Bears are in the market for playmakers to surround quarterback Justin Fields. And it sounds like a top wideout could become available.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is set to have a cap hit of $21.7 million in 2023, according to OverTheCap. Where things currently stand, Los Angeles is $23.4 million over the $224.8 million cap hit set by the league. That means the Chargers could have some tough decisions to make this offseason.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Allen is among the “most likely” cuts for the team this offseason. And it has everything to do with his price tag.

Allen signed a four-year extension in September 2020. He has two years remaining on that deal, which runs through 2024. The financial structure of Allen’s contract makes him a candidate to be cut, and this has very little to do with how good he is as a player.

The Chargers could save $14.8 million by releasing Allen as a pre-June 1 designation. Los Angeles could also explore a trade, but they’d have to find a team willing to give up compensation to take on the rest of Allen’s contract, which includes $15.5 million base salary and $3.5 million roster bonus in 2023 and a $18.1 million base salary and $5 million roster bonus in 2024, per Popper.

If Allen somehow becomes available, the Bears should be all over him. Chicago is estimated to have roughly $99 million in salary cap space, which is the most in the NFL by a wide margin.

While Allen missed six games due to injury last season, he still had 66 catches for 752 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. Allen, a five-time Pro Bowler, has been productive, when healthy, and would be a veteran presence in the Bears’ receiver room.

Allen, who will be 31 when the 2023 season begins, has eclipsed more than 1,000 receiving yards in five seasons with the Chargers, and he’s recorded 100 receptions in three seasons.

Simply put, he’s the kind of playmaker that Fields needs.

Bears fans think the team should be interested in Allen if he becomes available

