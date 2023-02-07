Read full article on original website
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Purzycki Welcomes Two Women-Owned Small Businesses to Wilmington’s West Side
Hell’s Belles Bake Shop and Delaware Center for Dance, Inc., are set to become the latest anchor destinations along the Union Street corridor. Hell’s Belles Bake Shop (left). Mayor Purzycki is joined by Briana Hayman of Delaware Center For Dance at its recent opening ceremony on Union Street. (Photo courtesy of Yesenia Taveras, director of Communications/ Wilmington City Council)
Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover
DOVER, DE – Police in Delaware are investigating a brazen highway robbery on North Dupont Highway that took pace at around 5:30 pm on Friday. A 28-year-old man was walking northbound on North Dupont Highway south of Rose Bowl Road when he was unexpectedly approached from behind by two unknown black males. As one suspect held a handgun to the victim’s head, another suspect took his wallet from his pocket. Both suspects then fled into a nearby wooded area on foot. The victim was not injured during the robbery. DSP did not provide further descriptions of the two suspects, nor The post Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Seaford, Delaware
Explore the Hidden Gems of Seaford: A Guide to Things To Do. Seaford, Delaware, is a picturesque town located in the central part of the state. It’s a charming community with a rich history, activities, and attractions. Whether you’re a resident or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Seaford.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, DE
Recognized as the urban center of Delaware, Wilmington has the largest downtown area in the state. With attractions that range from historical to cultural, this city is a big hit among those who prefer to go on road trips. The city's top-notch scenery and narrowing nature trails offer a laid-back...
WGMD Radio
Dept of Corrections Hiring Event Saturday in Georgetown
Are you interested in a career in law enforcement and corrections? There is a Correctional Officer Hiring Event Saturday, February 11, in Georgetown from 8:30am to noon at the Delaware National Guard Facility on West Pine Street. Correctional officers and Human Resources professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about working for the Delaware DOC. While there you can complete a Correctional Officer application, participate in an in-person job interview and complete the DOC’s fitness test!
townsquaredelaware.com
TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Lane Restrictions on US Route 301 for Three Weeks / Starting Monday, February 20th.
St. Georges — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that there will be lane restrictions on US 301NB and SB near the Biddles Corner Toll Plaza starting Monday, February 20th at 7:00 am and lasting until Friday, March 17th. The left lane will be closed in both directions 24/7 for installation of a new median crossover.
Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked
Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Local senior ride service set to close
A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Bear, Delaware
Experience the Charm of Bear: Things To Do in This Delaware Town. Bear, Delaware, is a small town located in New Castle County. With a population of around 21,000 people, Bear offers a suburban feel and is known for its tight-knit community. The city has a rich history, dating back to the colonial era, and is a popular destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of nearby cities.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in New Castle, Delaware
A Weekend in New Castle, Delaware: The Best Things To Do and See. New Castle, Delaware, is a historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant community. Located on the Delaware River, New Castle is a popular destination for visitors looking to explore its charming streets, stunning architecture, and world-class museums. From outdoor recreation to cultural attractions, New Castle offers something for everyone.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN HAMPTON GREEN TOWNHOUSES – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police and surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses – New Castle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male victim inside a residence on Deen Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and died as a result of his injuries.
Cape Gazette
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
WGMD Radio
Maryland Road Closure to Detour Traffic on Delaware Roads
Beginning Monday, traffic will be detoured around a pipe replacement project on Route 568 (Hatchery Road) in Bishopville. The plan is to finish the project by Monday, February 20th. As a result, drivers will see detour signs beginning 9 a.m. Monday, February 13th. If you drive in that area, you’ll need to use the following routes:
townsquaredelaware.com
Detectives Investigating Bank Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred yesterday afternoon in Wilmington. On February 10, 2023, at approximately 2:10 p.m., an unknown white male entered the Artisans’ Bank located at 4901 Kirkwood Highway, approached the two desk tellers, a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman, and demanded money. The suspect implied that he had a gun, and the two tellers complied and surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled from the bank towards an unknown destination. Troopers attempted to locate the suspect but were unable to do so. No one was injured during the robbery.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pho Restaurants in Delaware
- Pho is one of the world's most beloved Asian dishes. This noodle soup is created by simmering meats, veggies, and noodles in a broth for several hours. Vietnamese cuisine has seen a meteoric rise in popularity within the United States, moving beyond its chicken noodle roots to include pho, banh mi, grilled dishes, and other classic flavors.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 4 suspects identified in Appo HS gun incident; 3 arrested
A man and a 15-year-old boy are facing charges in connection with Monday's incident at Appoquinimink High School, where a gun went off in a hallway during a basketball game. Delaware State Police said Friday that an investigation identified four suspects. 20-year-old Demetrius Lyn-Brown of Bear and a Middletown juvenile were taken into custody without incident Thursday.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Two Attempted Carjackings at a Convenience Store Parking Lot
The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place at Wawa parking lot in the Claymont area on Thursday night. The first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver side and passenger side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Robbery in Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on North Dupont Highway in the area of Rose Bowl Road in Dover Friday evening. Police say the 28 year old victim was walking northbound when he was approached from behind by two unknown black males. One suspect held what the victim believed to be a handgun to his head while the suspect took his wallet from his pocket. Both suspects ran into a nearby wooded area. The victim was not injured.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
