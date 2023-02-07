Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
UK competition regulator warns Microsoft's Activision deal could harm millions of gamers
Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard could harm competition by letting Microsoft restrict Activision's video games to proprietary platforms such as Xbox, UK officials said Wednesday, in the latest challenge to the tech giant's blockbuster acquisition. The UK's competition regulator said the proposed deal, which would make Microsoft the...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
KTEN.com
Twitter access in Turkey is restored, according to network monitoring firm
Access to Twitter has been restored in Turkey, according to internet monitoring company Netblocks. "The restoration comes after authorities held a meeting with Twitter to 'remind Twitter of its obligations' on content takedowns and disinformation, " the firm tweeted. Earlier on Wednesday, NetBlocks said traffic filtering had been applied at...
KTEN.com
BTS agency HYBE buys stake in its K-pop rival
HYBE, the management agency behind superstar boy band BTS, will become the biggest shareholder of its K-pop rival, SM Entertainment. The move strengthens HYBE's dominance in South Korea's music industry, where it is already the biggest player, even as it seeks to expand abroad. The South Korean entertainment giants announced...
