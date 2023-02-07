ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

UK competition regulator warns Microsoft's Activision deal could harm millions of gamers

Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard could harm competition by letting Microsoft restrict Activision's video games to proprietary platforms such as Xbox, UK officials said Wednesday, in the latest challenge to the tech giant's blockbuster acquisition. The UK's competition regulator said the proposed deal, which would make Microsoft the...
KTEN.com

Twitter access in Turkey is restored, according to network monitoring firm

Access to Twitter has been restored in Turkey, according to internet monitoring company Netblocks. "The restoration comes after authorities held a meeting with Twitter to 'remind Twitter of its obligations' on content takedowns and disinformation, " the firm tweeted. Earlier on Wednesday, NetBlocks said traffic filtering had been applied at...
KTEN.com

BTS agency HYBE buys stake in its K-pop rival

HYBE, the management agency behind superstar boy band BTS, will become the biggest shareholder of its K-pop rival, SM Entertainment. The move strengthens HYBE's dominance in South Korea's music industry, where it is already the biggest player, even as it seeks to expand abroad. The South Korean entertainment giants announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy