Read full article on original website
Related
Electric vehicles more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at end of 2022: consulting firm
It was cheaper to fuel a gas-powered car for 100 miles than it was to charge a comparable electric vehicle in late 2022, according to Anderson Economic Group.
WFMZ-TV Online
Used Car Prices Are Dropping: What That Means for Car Buyers
After more than a year of overheated prices, the used-car market cooled by several degrees in December. The trend brings some relief to car buyers. But inventories have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, and consumers still miss the buying power they had in 2019. While experts say this year’s used-car...
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
Mercedes-Benz Is Paying Electric Car Owners To Abandon Their Brand
Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is offering electric vehicle owners an incentive to switch brands and purchase an electric vehicle with a three-pointed star reports Cars Direct. Based on incentive bulletins seen by the publication, the German brand is offering an incentive bonus on MY 2023 electric vehicles. The EQS Sedan and...
The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American
After testing every electric car they could get their hands on, Consumer Reports named the Chevy Bolt as the least reliable. The post The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Finding the best 2023 SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Lexus Is a Hybrid Luxury SUV: High Gas Mileage!
The 2023 Lexus UX subcompact luxury SUV is the most affordable model in the Lexus lineup. Also, the high fuel economy further adds to its affordability. The post Cheapest New Lexus Is a Hybrid Luxury SUV: High Gas Mileage! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
torquenews.com
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
Forget Tesla and Electric Cars. E-Bikes Are the Future of Transportation.
There was a time—an instant really—when it seemed like e-bike advocates had captured lightning in a bottle.The E-BIKE Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) in 2021, was placed in the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed by the House of Representatives in 2022. It would have rewarded constituents with a 30 percent tax credit (up to $900) on the purchase of new electric bicycles that cost less than $4,000—a potent incentive for Americans to choose an environmentally friendly, low-cost alternative to driving cars.It was popular. It was good for the Earth. It...
3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact plug-in hybrid SUV it's important to do your research. Here are some options you may want to consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable All-Wheel Drive Subaru SUVs Under $35,000
These reliable all-wheel drive Subaru SUVs include the 2023 Subaru Outback, the 2023 Subaru Forester, and even the 2023 Subaru Ascent. The post 3 Reliable All-Wheel Drive Subaru SUVs Under $35,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Honda Electrifies Cub, DAX, And ZOOMER Classic Mopeds For Chinese Buyers
Honda has unveiled a trio of new electric bicycles catered towards young consumers in China. All three are inspired by classic mopeds produced by Honda and are dubbed the Cub e, DAX e, and ZOOMER e. They fall into the electric bicycle category in China as they all have a top speed of 25 km/h or less.
Truth About Cars
J.D. Power Survey Suggests Public EV Charging Getting Worse
Over the last couple of years, there have been a series of questionnaires hoping to determine how satisfied people are with the United States EV charging infrastructure. Most have been pretty bleak, suggesting that just about everyone driving an electric car prefers to charge at home. But these surveys have also highlighted a problem with the general unreliability of public charging stations.
Top 3 Features of the 2022 Subaru Forester According to KBB
The 2022 Subaru Forester is a popular SUV. What does Kelley Blue Book like about it? The post Top 3 Features of the 2022 Subaru Forester According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0