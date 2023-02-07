Read full article on original website
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $38,000 in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,906.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Gap Up to $10.31
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition. A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 220 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Up 0.4%
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased...
Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFTR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)
Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,534 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,215 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Barclays PLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)
Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
