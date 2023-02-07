Read full article on original website
Bears Head to Pitt State for 8th Annual Gorilla Classic
CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Central Arkansas Bears Men's and Women's Track and Field teams are headed to Kansas for the 8th annual Indoor Gorilla Classic at Pittsburg State University. The meet will be held at the Harvey Dean Track in the Robert W. Plaster Center and will take place over two days, Friday and Saturday.
BEARS BACK HOME TO HOST BISONS, GOVERNORS
CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears will play four of their final six ASUN Conferece games at home at the Farris Center, beginning Thursday night when they host the Lipscomb Bisons. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on Scottie Pippen Court, following the UCA women's game against...
Sugar Bears Return Home for Rematch with Liberty
CONWAY, Ark. – Playing for the first time at home in 19 days, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team returns to the Farris Center to take on Liberty on Thursday. Tipping off at 5:30 p.m., the Sugar Bears resume ASUN play after postponing both of last week's games. Central...
