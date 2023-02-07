Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Some Kansas City-area restaurants closing early Super Bowl Sunday in support of Chiefs
Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it's just during the game.
Family's Chiefs Kingdom light show is a sparkling display of team spirit
A Northland family's house is a light and music show throbbing and blinking with Chiefs Super Bowl spirit
Kansas City woman drives Chiefs Jeep to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
When Charlotte Hamilton ditched she self-described “mom sport wagon” awhile back, she set out to find a red Jeep.
Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl?
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face a defense that has been one of the best in the NFL all season, and Andy Reid may ask an unexpected player to play a big role. Kadarius Toney has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. NFL Network’s James Palmer... The post Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Independence districts say it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City metro area will have a little extra to cheer about should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Public Schools District and Independence School District confirmed that it would cancel classes citywide on the day of potential Super Bowl parade, should the Chiefs win.
KYTV
Nick Lowery shares excitement of Chiefs playing for championship in his backyard
GLENDALE, Az. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans in Phoenix are enjoying the wild ride to the Super Bowl. But some of the biggest fans in “the kingdom” are former players watching a new era of Kansas City football. The Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer isn’t Patrick Mahomes. At least for...
Report: Kansas City Chiefs Star 'Under The Weather' On Wednesday
James Palmer of the NFL Network passed along news today that no Kansas City Chiefs fan wanted to hear. According to Palmer, defensive tackle and four-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones was under the weather Wednesday. And further, Palmer wrote "Seemed like a few Chiefs players were battling a little ...
Kansas City barbecue gets shout-out at Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City barbecue restaurants are busy shipping orders to Arizona, and other states, as Chiefs fans plan NFL Super Bowl LVII parties.
Mini Arrowhead Stadium built in Overland Park backyard
Nate Bukaty of Sports Radio 810 and Sporting KC play-by-play built the field in his backyard at his Overland Park home.
interviewmagazine.com
Gracie Hunt, First Daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs, Isn’t Just a Nepo Baby
24-year-old Gracie Hunt is a pageant queen, a marathon runner, a wellness influencer and, sometimes, a model. She’s an ambassador to the Special Olympics and was named Miss Kansas USA in 2021. She also happens to be the daughter of Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, whose own father Lamar Hunt founded the franchise back in 1959. Go back another generation and you’ll find Gracie’s great-grandfather, the oil tycoon H.L. Hunt, whose personal fortune was valued somewhere between one and three billion dollars when he died in 1974 (you can adjust that number for inflation yourself). All of which is to say that, upon review of her well-to-do pedigree, Gracie Hunt has the world at her candy-red fingertips, with which she’s amassed a following of nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram, where she documents her adventures as the First Daughter of Chiefs Kingdom. But don’t call her a nepo baby. “It’s about realizing that what those have done before you is wonderful,” she said days before this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Phoenix, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles. “You also have to take ownership of your own life.” Before the Chiefs go for their second Lombardi Trophy in four years, Hunt talked to Interview about her unlikely foray into world of pageantry, Rihanna’s upcoming Halftime Show, and what she believes to be the key to beating the Eagles on Sunday. As for whether or not she’ll one day inherit ownership of the Chiefs, she played it coy.
Here’s what NFL commish Roger Goodell expects from Kansas City for April 2023 NFL Draft
From “great barbecue” to “passionate fans” to “great community,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks forward to Kansas City playing host to the 2023 NFL Draft in two months.
Kansas City mayor, museum and more bet on Chiefs in Super Bowl
Ahead of the Super Bowl, mayors, art museums, zoos, even attorneys are getting in on the friendly wagers between Kansas City and Philadelphia.
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans descend to Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles is only four days away. And Chiefs fans in Kansas City are starting to make their way down to Phoenix for the weekend of festivities. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Adam Kurth, headed to Super Bowl.
Hype grows for Kansas City Chiefs game in Germany
Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom will grow when the franchise plays its first NFL game in Germany, with the NFL promising future games there.
NBC Miami
Donna Kelce Shares Homemade Cookie Recipe Before Super Bowl
Donna Kelce shares homemade cookie recipe before Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Few things in the world are better than homemade chocolate chip cookies. And when the sweet treats are made by a loved one, they instantly become more delicious. Donna Kelce is an expert in this...
NBC Miami
Photos Show Vontae Davis Apparently Sleeping on Side of South Florida Highway After DUI Crash
New photos show Former Miami Dolphins defensive back and NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis apparently sleeping on the side of a South Florida highway after a crash that left him behind bars on DUI charges. The photos, obtained by TMZSports.com, show the 34-year-old Davis laying down in the shoulder of...
Kansas City Chiefs fans visit expanded Fan Zone at Union Station
Kansas City Chiefs fans spent the snow day inside Union Station's Grand Plaza and the expanded Chiefs Fan Zone ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Protesters renew calls to change Kansas City Chiefs name, mascot ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Protesters are renewing calls for the Kansas City Chiefs to change their name, mascot and popular chant as some claim it is offensive to Native Americans.
KCTV 5
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some of the Kansas City Chiefs players and executives’ family members are en route to the Super Bowl using Airshare, the official private aviation partner of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. They fly 25,000 hours a year, with 300 employees---150 are full-time pilots. The...
