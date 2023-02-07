Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison forms West Campus District Plan, looking for feedback
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is aiming to finalize the West Campus District Plan by the summer of 2023. Seeking to expand the university’s reach westward, the West Campus District Plan was formed as the 127-meter space did not attract many students and faculty. Denoted in the 2015 Campus Master...
Daily Cardinal
Gov. Evers appoints former Milwaukee health commissioner Kirsten Johnson to lead DHS
Gov. Tony Evers appointed former Milwaukee health commissioner Kirsten Johnson as the next head of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) on Monday. Johnson will replace former DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake, who retired last December. “I have no doubt that her wealth of experience in public health, as well...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison’s rock salt use is a balance of safety, environmental protection
Property owners in Madison are required by a city ordinance to use minimal amounts of rock salt or melting agents and sweep up any excess left on the ground. However, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is not bound to the same rules and fines as the city. Cities across the Midwest...
Daily Cardinal
Black History Month at UW-Madison: Events, celebrations during the month of February
The Black Cultural Center (BCC) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison planned a month-long program to celebrate and commemorate Black History Month this February, entitled “Black Arts: Multiple Mediums, One Story.”. The BCC’s Black History Month Planning Committee (BHMPC) centered the theme on arts and culture, which advocates for the...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Softball seeks more from familiar roster as 2023 season begins
It’s officially softball season for Wisconsin, even if Madison’s recent weather suggests otherwise. Luckily, the Badgers will begin their 2023 campaign with four games — from Thursday through Saturday — on Mexico’s west coast in Puerto Vallarta. Coming off an eighth-place finish in the Big...
Daily Cardinal
Adam Melchor loves Madison, Wisconsin
On a frigid Wednesday evening, Madison, Wisconsin residents trickled into the Majestic Theatre on King Street. Some were expecting a show, and some awaited a spiritual journey. Lamps were strewn about the stage, some casting a warm glow onto the floor. The show opened with “I’m Afraid I Love You,”...
Daily Cardinal
‘Who are we protected by?’: New art exhibition ‘Protecting the Black Woman’ centers Black women’s experiences
The Black Woman’s Affinity Group (BWAG) opened a new art exhibition titled “Protecting the Black Woman” at Madison College’s Truax Campus on Feb. 2, highlighting the experiences of Black women using different mediums. The exhibit features primarily local Black woman artists and is intended to showcase...
Daily Cardinal
Soaring Madison house prices leave Madison residents scrambling for solutions
Housing affordability in Madison has become a significant concern for residents as the prices of homes continue to skyrocket, making it increasingly difficult for people to purchase property. With median home prices reaching record highs in past years as wages fail to keep pace, many are being priced out of...
Daily Cardinal
Badgers drop weekend series against Michigan, struggle to defend once again
In a season rife with losses and ineptitude on the ice, the Wisconsin Badgers (10-18-0, 3-15-0 Big Ten) added two more forgettable performances to their resume following this weekend’s series against the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (18-9-1, 10-8-0). The Badgers were severely outmatched by the Wolverines in their first...
Daily Cardinal
Offensive woes continue to plague Wisconsin in another close home loss
In a rematch of the rescheduled loss at the end of January, Wisconsin (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) welcomed the Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 7-5) to the Kohl Center for a Sunday evening duel. The possibility of missing March Madness tournament bids loomed large for both teams. Even in front of a...
Comments / 0