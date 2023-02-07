ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison forms West Campus District Plan, looking for feedback

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is aiming to finalize the West Campus District Plan by the summer of 2023. Seeking to expand the university’s reach westward, the West Campus District Plan was formed as the 127-meter space did not attract many students and faculty. Denoted in the 2015 Campus Master...
Daily Cardinal

Black History Month at UW-Madison: Events, celebrations during the month of February

The Black Cultural Center (BCC) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison planned a month-long program to celebrate and commemorate Black History Month this February, entitled “Black Arts: Multiple Mediums, One Story.”. The BCC’s Black History Month Planning Committee (BHMPC) centered the theme on arts and culture, which advocates for the...
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Softball seeks more from familiar roster as 2023 season begins

It’s officially softball season for Wisconsin, even if Madison’s recent weather suggests otherwise. Luckily, the Badgers will begin their 2023 campaign with four games — from Thursday through Saturday — on Mexico’s west coast in Puerto Vallarta. Coming off an eighth-place finish in the Big...
Daily Cardinal

Adam Melchor loves Madison, Wisconsin

On a frigid Wednesday evening, Madison, Wisconsin residents trickled into the Majestic Theatre on King Street. Some were expecting a show, and some awaited a spiritual journey. Lamps were strewn about the stage, some casting a warm glow onto the floor. The show opened with “I’m Afraid I Love You,”...
Daily Cardinal

Badgers drop weekend series against Michigan, struggle to defend once again

In a season rife with losses and ineptitude on the ice, the Wisconsin Badgers (10-18-0, 3-15-0 Big Ten) added two more forgettable performances to their resume following this weekend’s series against the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (18-9-1, 10-8-0). The Badgers were severely outmatched by the Wolverines in their first...
Daily Cardinal

Offensive woes continue to plague Wisconsin in another close home loss

In a rematch of the rescheduled loss at the end of January, Wisconsin (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) welcomed the Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 7-5) to the Kohl Center for a Sunday evening duel. The possibility of missing March Madness tournament bids loomed large for both teams. Even in front of a...
