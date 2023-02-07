Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison forms West Campus District Plan, looking for feedback
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is aiming to finalize the West Campus District Plan by the summer of 2023. Seeking to expand the university’s reach westward, the West Campus District Plan was formed as the 127-meter space did not attract many students and faculty. Denoted in the 2015 Campus Master...
Channel 3000
Madison school district superintendent announces retirement
MADISON, Wis. -- Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, announced Wednesday plans to retire this July. Jenkins joined the Madison Metropolitan School District just under three years ago as the district was grappling with early challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Channel 3000
LIST: School closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
The following school districts have announced closures or delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Barneveld Schools - after school activities canceled. Belleville Schools - all extracurricular activities canceled. Belmont Schools - closed, evening events canceled. Benton Schools - closed. Black Hawk Schools - closed. Boscobel Schools - opening 2 hours...
nbc15.com
Middleton district expects police update ‘in the coming days’ on high school football program allegations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District expects a police report to be released “in the coming days” in reference to an investigation of alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, a letter to families indicated Tuesday. In a letter from Superintendent...
Daily Cardinal
Black History Month at UW-Madison: Events, celebrations during the month of February
The Black Cultural Center (BCC) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison planned a month-long program to celebrate and commemorate Black History Month this February, entitled “Black Arts: Multiple Mediums, One Story.”. The BCC’s Black History Month Planning Committee (BHMPC) centered the theme on arts and culture, which advocates for the...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison’s rock salt use is a balance of safety, environmental protection
Property owners in Madison are required by a city ordinance to use minimal amounts of rock salt or melting agents and sweep up any excess left on the ground. However, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is not bound to the same rules and fines as the city. Cities across the Midwest...
Daily Cardinal
‘Who are we protected by?’: New art exhibition ‘Protecting the Black Woman’ centers Black women’s experiences
The Black Woman’s Affinity Group (BWAG) opened a new art exhibition titled “Protecting the Black Woman” at Madison College’s Truax Campus on Feb. 2, highlighting the experiences of Black women using different mediums. The exhibit features primarily local Black woman artists and is intended to showcase...
Channel 3000
Madison plan would allow downtown buildings to add stories, affordable housing
MADISON, Wis. -- New legislation set to be introduced to the Madison Common Council Tuesday would allow downtown buildings to grow taller while adding affordable housing. The legislation proposed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and four alders would allow developers to add stories to downtown buildings as long as at least half of the new space is used for affordable housing. Added stories would need to stay in line with current height limits.
tonemadison.com
Re-define “family” and reduce discrimination against Madison’s low-income renters
An antiquated, discriminatory zoning law prohibits more than two unrelated people from renting a house together. A few months before the pandemic, we sat down with a group of friends, five in all, between our late 20s and early 40s, to talk about the possibility of renting a place together in Madison for the 2020-21 lease year. We all had different reasons for wanting to change our housing situations—anxiety about a non-renewal from a landlord, roommates who weren’t quite the right fit, breakups, locations that weren’t working for our career or personal needs—but we were all feeling the pressure of rising rents in Madison. None of us were related by blood, marriage, or even dating. It just sounded like a good way to save on rent and go into it with roommates we knew we’d like. Renting an apartment solo, or even splitting it two or three ways, is getting harder and harder to afford, as Madison confronts a housing shortage and the vast implications of outdated visions of what the city should be.
nbc15.com
Janesville narrows down finalists in the search for new city manager
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville is narrowing down the list in its search for the next city manager, it announced Monday afternoon. Officials said the City Council met on Monday to finalize a list of applicants. The search began in October of 2022 and people had until the end of December to apply for the position. The names of the candidates will be released at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Daily Cardinal
Soaring Madison house prices leave Madison residents scrambling for solutions
Housing affordability in Madison has become a significant concern for residents as the prices of homes continue to skyrocket, making it increasingly difficult for people to purchase property. With median home prices reaching record highs in past years as wages fail to keep pace, many are being priced out of...
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
nbc15.com
Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m....
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
nbc15.com
Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.
Channel 3000
Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
Daily Cardinal
Adam Melchor loves Madison, Wisconsin
On a frigid Wednesday evening, Madison, Wisconsin residents trickled into the Majestic Theatre on King Street. Some were expecting a show, and some awaited a spiritual journey. Lamps were strewn about the stage, some casting a warm glow onto the floor. The show opened with “I’m Afraid I Love You,”...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons leaving SSM Health did not break contract, court documents say
Jason Sansone, MD, and Brian Keyes, DO, who are being sued by Madison, Wis.-based SSM Health Dean Medical group, say they did not violate employment contracts when planning their own independent practice, according to a response filed Feb. 3 in Dane County Circuit Court. SSM Health sued Dr. Sansone and...
nbc15.com
Hy-Vee grocery store locations opening in Janesville, Oregon Tuesday
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
fox47.com
Teen charged in Beloit homicide pleads guilty to Labor Day weekend homicide
MADISON, Wis. -- A Beloit teen accused of killing another teen over Labor Day weekend in 2021 accepted a plea Wednesday, just over two months before his case was set to go to trial. Dante Wilson, 17, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree intentional homicide as part of the...
Comments / 0