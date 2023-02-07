An antiquated, discriminatory zoning law prohibits more than two unrelated people from renting a house together. A few months before the pandemic, we sat down with a group of friends, five in all, between our late 20s and early 40s, to talk about the possibility of renting a place together in Madison for the 2020-21 lease year. We all had different reasons for wanting to change our housing situations—anxiety about a non-renewal from a landlord, roommates who weren’t quite the right fit, breakups, locations that weren’t working for our career or personal needs—but we were all feeling the pressure of rising rents in Madison. None of us were related by blood, marriage, or even dating. It just sounded like a good way to save on rent and go into it with roommates we knew we’d like. Renting an apartment solo, or even splitting it two or three ways, is getting harder and harder to afford, as Madison confronts a housing shortage and the vast implications of outdated visions of what the city should be.

