Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison forms West Campus District Plan, looking for feedback

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is aiming to finalize the West Campus District Plan by the summer of 2023. Seeking to expand the university’s reach westward, the West Campus District Plan was formed as the 127-meter space did not attract many students and faculty. Denoted in the 2015 Campus Master...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison school district superintendent announces retirement

MADISON, Wis. -- Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, announced Wednesday plans to retire this July. Jenkins joined the Madison Metropolitan School District just under three years ago as the district was grappling with early challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

LIST: School closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

The following school districts have announced closures or delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Barneveld Schools - after school activities canceled. Belleville Schools - all extracurricular activities canceled. Belmont Schools - closed, evening events canceled. Benton Schools - closed. Black Hawk Schools - closed. Boscobel Schools - opening 2 hours...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Black History Month at UW-Madison: Events, celebrations during the month of February

The Black Cultural Center (BCC) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison planned a month-long program to celebrate and commemorate Black History Month this February, entitled “Black Arts: Multiple Mediums, One Story.”. The BCC’s Black History Month Planning Committee (BHMPC) centered the theme on arts and culture, which advocates for the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison plan would allow downtown buildings to add stories, affordable housing

MADISON, Wis. -- New legislation set to be introduced to the Madison Common Council Tuesday would allow downtown buildings to grow taller while adding affordable housing. The legislation proposed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and four alders would allow developers to add stories to downtown buildings as long as at least half of the new space is used for affordable housing. Added stories would need to stay in line with current height limits.
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

Re-define “family” and reduce discrimination against Madison’s low-income renters

An antiquated, discriminatory zoning law prohibits more than two unrelated people from renting a house together. A few months before the pandemic, we sat down with a group of friends, five in all, between our late 20s and early 40s, to talk about the possibility of renting a place together in Madison for the 2020-21 lease year. We all had different reasons for wanting to change our housing situations—anxiety about a non-renewal from a landlord, roommates who weren’t quite the right fit, breakups, locations that weren’t working for our career or personal needs—but we were all feeling the pressure of rising rents in Madison. None of us were related by blood, marriage, or even dating. It just sounded like a good way to save on rent and go into it with roommates we knew we’d like. Renting an apartment solo, or even splitting it two or three ways, is getting harder and harder to afford, as Madison confronts a housing shortage and the vast implications of outdated visions of what the city should be.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville narrows down finalists in the search for new city manager

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville is narrowing down the list in its search for the next city manager, it announced Monday afternoon. Officials said the City Council met on Monday to finalize a list of applicants. The search began in October of 2022 and people had until the end of December to apply for the position. The names of the candidates will be released at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Daily Cardinal

Adam Melchor loves Madison, Wisconsin

On a frigid Wednesday evening, Madison, Wisconsin residents trickled into the Majestic Theatre on King Street. Some were expecting a show, and some awaited a spiritual journey. Lamps were strewn about the stage, some casting a warm glow onto the floor. The show opened with “I’m Afraid I Love You,”...
MADISON, WI

