bartlesvilleradio.com
OKWU Baseball Hot to Start
Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball is six games into the season, and the Eagles are flying high so far. OKWU is a perfect 6-0 after wins over Eccelsia, Hannibal-LaGrange and Olivet Nazarene. Wesleyan is batting .399 as a team, the Eagles are averaging 12.6 runs per game and have hit 20 home...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Splits with Caney Valley
The Nowata Ironmen hit the floor for their second to last game of the regular season, for round two against Caney Valley. We’ll start with the girls first, the Lady Ironmen had won 4-in a row heading into the matchup with the Lady Trojans. This was close throughout, and a late run by Nowata made in interesting, but the Lady Trojans come out on top, 38-29.
Still the '1': Top-ranked Broken Arrow boys stay perfect after defeating Tulsa Booker T. Washington
By Mike Moguin Connor Dow, left, and Dason Cook led Broken Arrow in scoring with 15 points each, helping the Tigers to victory against Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night TULSA - When you’re on top, you have a target on your back. That is the reality for Broken Arrow this season ...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Local Schools Get Assignments, Dates For Basketball Playoff Districts
High School Basketball Playoffs are almost here and here are the district matchups for Class 2A through 4A. Districts are from February 17-18 Each team makes regionals, and the full, official bracket will be released Feb. 9.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Gabriel Rodriguez, Younger Brother of Malcolm Rodriguez, Commits to OSU
The Rodriguez defensive pipeline will continue on at Oklahoma State. Malcolm Rodriguez’s younger brother, Gabriel, announced on Wednesday that he will be joining the OSU football program this upcoming year less than two months after OSU formally offered him a spot on the team. He is expected to join the team as a walk-on.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Dual-Threat Quarterback Hauss Hejny
The Cowboys signed an Aledo, Texas wide receiver last week, and now they’re after the guy who threw him the ball. Oklahoma State offered Hauss Hejny on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Hejny is a dual-threat QB who threw for 2,094 yards (many of which went to new OSU signee Jalen Pope), ran for 1,276 yards and was responsible for 35 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to a state championship. He is currently committed to Duke, a pledge he made on Jan. 24.
KOKI FOX 23
Pro Football Hall of Famer visits Jenks baseball team
JENKS, Okla. — A Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and University of Tulsa legend talked to Jenks High School students-athletes this week. Steve Largent visited the high school to give words of encouragement to the school’s baseball team. “It’s not every day that a Pro Football Hall...
tulsatoday.com
Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?
Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County
A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Car Crash in Bartlesville Results in Fatality
Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement. “Two people were transported to...
KOKI FOX 23
Work to begin on first diverging diamond interchange in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Work is starting Monday on the first diverging diamond interchange in northeast Oklahoma. It’s going to be in south Tulsa on S. Memorial Dr. at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange. ODOT said they want this $13 million project to help ease traffic in the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Valentines Flowers: Supply is Good, Early Ordering is Your Best Bet
Valentines Day is Tuesday, February 14th. Have you ordered your flowers yet for your sweetie?. Scott McNeal with Flowerland in Bartlesville said, "Although supplies are good, your best bet to ensure on-time delivery is to order early. This gives the florist time to process your order and get it on the delivery schedule on time."
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Dos Hermanas Burgers & Mexican Food is an unassuming dining gem in Chouteau that serves up a unique combination of Mexican food and American burgers. But these aren’t just any burgers…they are the kind you would find at your favorite old-school burger joint. And, the Mexican food is so authentic you’ll wonder if you’re south of the border. The next time you’re in the area be sure to stop by and treat yourself to a tasty dining experience – you won’t regret it.
KOKI FOX 23
Sinkhole on Riverside in midtown has been filled in
TULSA, Okla. — Police officers were blocking lanes of a midtown Tulsa road, where a sinkhole was creating dangerous driving conditions. Tulsa police vehicles blocked two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole was about 10...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Park Roads Getting Renovations
Vice Mayor Jim Curd pulled an item out of the agenda to bring to light at the Bartlesville City Council meeting this past Monday, revolving around the design services for new park roads and the Parking Lot project. This project has been underway since 2018, but is starting to get...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Drumonnd Home Brings Back One of Most Popular Exhibit for February
The Drummond Home in Hominy is one of, if not the most famous house in Oklahoma. Built in 1905, the Drummond Home was home to one of the most famous families in the state and now keeps a piece of history of what life was like before anyone thought phones could easily fit in anyone’s pocket.
KOKI FOX 23
Teenager involved in street racing leads authorities on high speed chase
TULSA, Okla. — A Claremore man led police on a high-speed chase Saturday night before crashing his car, authorities said. Tulsa police said they were called to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North 129th East Ave where police saw about 200 cars involved in street racing.
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fast-Thinking Father Saves Five
A Bartlesville father quickly got his five sleeping children out of their burning house early Monday morning. According to Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Berry with the Bartlesville Fire Department, the man woke up choking from the smoke at his house at 1120 SW Armstrong shortly before 3 am. He quickly got the five children out of the home and called 9-1-1.
