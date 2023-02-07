ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Former Lakewood Fire Commissioner Running for Jackson Fire Commissioner

Lakewood Volunteer Fire Captain and Former Lakewood Fire Commissioner Eliezer Bursztyn is now running for Jackson Fire District #3 Commissioner. Bursztyn has volunteered for the Lakewood Fire Department since 2016, and was a Lakewood Fire Commissioner for about a year until moving to Jackson Township several years ago. Bursztyn graduated...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Authorities Urge Residents To Lock Their Vehicles

BARNEGAT – The Barnegat Township Police Department is urging locals to lock their cars as motor vehicle thefts have increased in the area. The message stems from a recent investigation of an attempted car theft where the key fobs were left inside, becoming an easy target. Police said the homeowner was fortunate to see the suspects and interrupted their attempt at stealing the car.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Call from concerned St. Paul resident leads to arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a concerned St. Paul resident called 911 Tuesday night to report "suspicious behavior" – leading to the arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers, and the seizure of two firearms.St. Paul police didn't specify the neighborhood or addresses involved, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that officers came to the scene and saw two suspects run away. They set up a perimeter, and found a firearm with an illegal "switch" – which converts it into a fully-automatic machine gun – as well as a stolen handgun.Officers were then called to a reported burglary two blocks away, with the suspects fleeing again."What followed was a carjacking, vehicle crash, and another residential burglary," police wrote in the Facebook post.The suspects were finally arrested about an hour later. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the effort to track them down."If you see something that doesn't feel right, your instincts might be valid," police said. "No one knows your neighborhood better than you."
SAINT PAUL, MN
Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Wondering about those loud booms in the Lakewood area?

Many residents were wondering about the loud booms being heard last night in Lakewood and Jackson. The booms were from training at the Joint Base. Low cloud cover helped to amplify the sound and travel a distance away from the base. Friday was designated a day for “moderate noise” on...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Dive Team Deployed After Vehicle Crashes Into Clear Lake

First responders are converging on the shoreline of Clear Lake after a vehicle went off the roadway, rolled several times, and came to rest in the darkened waters. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicle went off State Route 20 northwest of Lucerne around 6:13 p.m. and rolled several times before coming to rest in the lake.
LUCERNE, CA
Man in critical condition after being shot at bus stop in South LA; suspect at large

A man in his 50s was in critical condition late Tuesday evening after he was shot while at a bus stop in South Los Angeles. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. at the Metro bus stop located at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Gage Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound after a car pulled up to the bus stop, with at least one occupant opening fire. Witnesses detail that they heard as many as six shots in quick succession. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. The shooting occurred near John Muir Branch library, Small World preschool and Vermont Gage Pocket Park where children were playing at the time. Investigators were working to determine a motive and locate a suspect in the shooting. 
VERMONT STATE
PHOTO: Homelessness in Lakewood

Despite the removal of Tent City several years ago, homelessness still remains in Lakewood. This photo was taken in an alleyway in Downtown Lakewood. While it’s a sad sight to see, the sadder part is that many of these people seen in Downtown Lakewood refuse help. In August, TLS...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

