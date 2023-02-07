Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
Parlapanides Resigns; Community Wants More Action TakenOcean County PostBerkeley Township, NJ
New Jersey Restaurant Set to Ban Children Under The Age of 10 From Dining In Their RestaurantMadocTinton Falls, NJ
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Authorities Urge Residents To Lock Their Vehicles
BARNEGAT – The Barnegat Township Police Department is urging locals to lock their cars as motor vehicle thefts have increased in the area. The message stems from a recent investigation of an attempted car theft where the key fobs were left inside, becoming an easy target. Police said the homeowner was fortunate to see the suspects and interrupted their attempt at stealing the car.
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
Call from concerned St. Paul resident leads to arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a concerned St. Paul resident called 911 Tuesday night to report "suspicious behavior" – leading to the arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers, and the seizure of two firearms.St. Paul police didn't specify the neighborhood or addresses involved, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that officers came to the scene and saw two suspects run away. They set up a perimeter, and found a firearm with an illegal "switch" – which converts it into a fully-automatic machine gun – as well as a stolen handgun.Officers were then called to a reported burglary two blocks away, with the suspects fleeing again."What followed was a carjacking, vehicle crash, and another residential burglary," police wrote in the Facebook post.The suspects were finally arrested about an hour later. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the effort to track them down."If you see something that doesn't feel right, your instincts might be valid," police said. "No one knows your neighborhood better than you."
Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
Car crashed into FPL substation, knocks out neighborhood power
FPL reported over 25,000 outages Wednesday morning in St. Johns County after a car barreled into one of its substations.
thelakewoodscoop.com
[UPDATE – GOAL REACHED!] A Chesed Shel Emes for a Lakewood Woman
Submitted: Mrs. Ruth Siegel ,a resident of Lakewood, passed away 9 months ago. She didn’t leave any money. Her husband, Reb Yitzchok Siegel, Mispallel at Rabbi Moshe Wehl’s shul, Ohel Ahron, passed away three years ago, penniless. We are raising money for what we owe the Chevra Kaddisha...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Wondering about those loud booms in the Lakewood area?
Many residents were wondering about the loud booms being heard last night in Lakewood and Jackson. The booms were from training at the Joint Base. Low cloud cover helped to amplify the sound and travel a distance away from the base. Friday was designated a day for “moderate noise” on...
4 teens charged for recorded attack of N.J. 14-year-old who later died by suicide
Four students have been charged after a recorded attack against a 14-year-old New Jersey student in the hallway of her school spread on social media in the days before her family says she took her own life, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Saturday. One juvenile was charged with...
Truly insane acts of distracted driving seen by NJ drivers
We all know the cell phone has been vilified for years. A cop sees you on a hand-held cell phone it's like as bad as if you picked up Satan hitchhiking. But long before cell phones people have tried multi-tasking while driving and doing some of the dumbest stuff. But...
mendofever.com
Dive Team Deployed After Vehicle Crashes Into Clear Lake
First responders are converging on the shoreline of Clear Lake after a vehicle went off the roadway, rolled several times, and came to rest in the darkened waters. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicle went off State Route 20 northwest of Lucerne around 6:13 p.m. and rolled several times before coming to rest in the lake.
Man dead after car crashes into pole in Harrison Twp. Wednesday night
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Harrison Township Wednesday night.
Man in critical condition after being shot at bus stop in South LA; suspect at large
A man in his 50s was in critical condition late Tuesday evening after he was shot while at a bus stop in South Los Angeles. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. at the Metro bus stop located at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Gage Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound after a car pulled up to the bus stop, with at least one occupant opening fire. Witnesses detail that they heard as many as six shots in quick succession. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. The shooting occurred near John Muir Branch library, Small World preschool and Vermont Gage Pocket Park where children were playing at the time. Investigators were working to determine a motive and locate a suspect in the shooting.
PSA: Your NJ EZ-Pass Can Be Permanently Revoked If This Happens...
I might be wrong, but I doubt there is a New Jerseyan alive who doesn't use the Garden State Parkway or the Turnpike on a regular basis. Part of that lifestyle includes paying tolls, which always seem to be increasing no matter what is going on.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Homelessness in Lakewood
Despite the removal of Tent City several years ago, homelessness still remains in Lakewood. This photo was taken in an alleyway in Downtown Lakewood. While it’s a sad sight to see, the sadder part is that many of these people seen in Downtown Lakewood refuse help. In August, TLS...
Report On Bridgewater Mall Fight Between White, Black Teens Could Be Released Soon: AG
A report on the fight between white and black teenagers that resulted in an alleged disproportionate police response should be released soon, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said. The fight occurred at Bridgewater Commons Mall in Somerset County in February 2022 outside of Bloomingdale's and triggered a viral response on...
