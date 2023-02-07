ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Chock and Bates lead at Four Continents figure skating

Madison Chock and Evan Bates began preparing for the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships even before they were crowned U.S. ice dance champions for the fourth time in their careers. It’s clearly paying off. Chock and Bates took the lead after the rhythm dance at Four Continents on Friday night, scoring 87.67 points to their program set to “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie. That was enough to edge Canadian champs Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, who scored 86.28 points, and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, who scored 79.04 points. “We were prepared and we let our training carry us into this week,” said Chock, who along with Bates won Four Continents in 2019 and 2020. “It feels so good to be skating the way we are training.”
Vice

‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan

In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the “unbelievable snow quality.”. But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news

Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods confirms shock PGA Tour return: "I'm FINALLY ready!"

Tiger Woods will play in his first official PGA Tour event since his horrific 2021 car crash. Woods has confirmed he will be teeing it up at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. It will mark his first tournament start since he was reduced to tears as he likely...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record

Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
KANSAS STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

How the Soldier ‘Worth a Million Men’ Single-Handedly Saved His Comrades from a German Assault

On April 9, 1918, Aníbal Augusto Milhais and his comrades with the 2nd Infantry Division of the Portuguese Expeditionary Corps were embroiled in the intense Battle of the Lys. The bombs and artillery were unrelenting as Milhais lay in the second trench of the Allied line. He was shocked by what happened next, and the events that followed changed his life forever, proving just how fearless he was and making him Portugal’s greatest war hero.
Simplemost

Ready to retire abroad? There are the best countries for a pleasant retirement

Retiring abroad can offer advantages that staying at home may not. For instance, there’s the prospect of experiencing a new culture and taking in all the sights and sounds of an unknown foreign landscape. In addition, retirees who decide to relocate overseas could benefit from a much lower cost of living, where their pension or savings will go further than they would at home. Finally, those who choose to retire abroad have the chance to enjoy an improved quality of life with warmer climates, breathtaking scenery and more relaxation time in their daily routine.

