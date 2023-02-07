Embraer has taken the decision intending to accelerate the company’s growth and give more focus to areas relevant to the business. Embraer, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer has announced the creation of two new vice-presidencies: Global Procurement and Strategy, Digital and Innovation. Embraer has taken the decision with the objective of accelerating the company’s growth and giving more focus to areas relevant to the business. The two areas report directly to the company’s president and CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto. Embraer is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services.

