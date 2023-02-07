ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Longtime Pizza Hut Location in Westbrook, Maine, to Relocate

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Westbrook Crossing plaza is currently in transition. Rock Row operates right across the street, and since it has opened, several longtime tenants of Westbrook Crossing have disappeared. Most notably was Shaw's, who permanently closed their Westbrook location early in 2022. Another longtime...
WESTBROOK, ME
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees

The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
LEBANON, ME
What I Witnessed Proves Just How Bad the Graffiti Problem in Portland is

Portland has a graffiti problem. It seems any surface that can be tagged in Portland has been. After what I witnessed, I think we're helpless to do anything about it. This building at 15 Monument Square has long been a target of taggers. It's been there for over a century and appears to have had part of it removed at some point leaving a flat brick surface that taggers view as their canvas.
PORTLAND, ME
What Happened to The Maine Mall?

When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Portland, Maine, is Immortalized With New MONOPOLY Board Game

The world's most popular board game just got better. In the fall of this year, Mainers can play MONOPOLY which pays tribute to all things Portland. The best part about the game is that fans can say what location they would like to see featured on the board! Should it be Hadlock Field, the Portland Observatory? What's your favorite location in Portland? Now until the end of February, fans can email the official Portland, Maine MONOPOLY email at Portland@toptrumps.com.
PORTLAND, ME
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
Portland, ME
