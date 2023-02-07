Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
Longtime Pizza Hut Location in Westbrook, Maine, to Relocate
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Westbrook Crossing plaza is currently in transition. Rock Row operates right across the street, and since it has opened, several longtime tenants of Westbrook Crossing have disappeared. Most notably was Shaw's, who permanently closed their Westbrook location early in 2022. Another longtime...
Remember When Lewiston, Maine, was Featured on ‘Criminal Minds’?
Nostalgia, let's talk about it. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine with 36,615 people, according to Maine Demographics. I am not sure if that's why it was chosen to be featured on one of the greatest TV crime shows of all time, or not. But I was today...
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
What I Witnessed Proves Just How Bad the Graffiti Problem in Portland is
Portland has a graffiti problem. It seems any surface that can be tagged in Portland has been. After what I witnessed, I think we're helpless to do anything about it. This building at 15 Monument Square has long been a target of taggers. It's been there for over a century and appears to have had part of it removed at some point leaving a flat brick surface that taggers view as their canvas.
What Happened to The Maine Mall?
When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
Portland, Maine, is Immortalized With New MONOPOLY Board Game
The world's most popular board game just got better. In the fall of this year, Mainers can play MONOPOLY which pays tribute to all things Portland. The best part about the game is that fans can say what location they would like to see featured on the board! Should it be Hadlock Field, the Portland Observatory? What's your favorite location in Portland? Now until the end of February, fans can email the official Portland, Maine MONOPOLY email at Portland@toptrumps.com.
Portland Sea Dogs Original Owners Share Sale Profits With Staff
Imagine if the company you worked for sold it to another company and gave you a part of the profits. A very large part of the profits if you had been there long enough. That's exactly what happened when the Portland Sea Dogs' long-time owners sold the team. In 1994,...
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
WATCH: Cute Young Maine Seal in a Dangerous Situation Gets a Helping Hand
Scrolling through social media is always a gamble. Your feed is always full of random things that could get you angry and all riled up, maybe make you sad, or get you excited and happy, you never really know what you’re going to stumble upon. That very gamble is...
An Encounter With a Former Love at a Romantic New Hampshire Italian Restaurant
There’s just something romantic about a good Italian restaurant. I learned this not long ago while I was out on the town in Portsmouth. As it happened, I was with a lady friend, hoping to dazzle and impress. Perhaps set the tone for an evening of passion. That’s when...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0