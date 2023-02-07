ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Role reversal: LSU women's basketball team greets and cheers for fans

A group of diehard LSU Women basketball fans got a big surprise when they arrived by bus from Baton Rouge to their hotel in Columbia, South Carolina, Saturday night. In a reverse of roles, the members of the team and coaching staff created a cheer tunnel and were out in force at the hotel to greet the busload of fans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team

The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park

LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's corner infield positions are all but set. But the Tigers have depth there, too.

LSU’s corner infield spots might have the most depth of any position this seasons — and the most certainty. Last spring, Jacob Berry, who'd been a designated hitter at Arizona, took over third base at the start of LSU's season. But some of Berry's defensive inconsistencies showed, sometimes prompting a move to right field or designated hitter. That left Jack Merrifield and Collier Cranford to play third.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Big second half got LSU back in game, but horrid first half was too much to overcome

In Saturday night’s game with Texas A&M, LSU coach Matt McMahon watched his team put together its most efficient offensive half of basketball since Southeastern Conference play began in late December. Energy? Absolutely. Toughness? Ditto. Accurate shooting? Yes. Indeed, LSU checked all those important boxes in outscoring Texas A&M...
theadvocate.com

Longtime minister, city attorney and Scoutmaster Jesse Means dies.

Local longtime attorney, public servant, minister and Scoutmaster Jesse LaFayette Means Jr. was buried in Episcopal Cemetery Friday. Means, 79, is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Randle Means. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1961 and completed undergraduate studies at Centenary College of Louisiana and...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

2 arrested in Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that wounded 12

Police have arrested two people responsible for what investigators called a "targeted" attack that left 12 people wounded at a nightclub on Bennington Avenue last month. Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy'Shaun Jackson, also 19, were arrested late Friday night. Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first degree murder while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Orion gets dreamy for Saturday night's masquerade ball

The Krewe of Orion heralded Mardi Gras with a parade through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, followed by a masquerade ball at the Raising Cane's River Center. “In Our Wildest Dreams” was the theme for the evening. Russell Ruh and Elizabeth Blythe reigned as King and Queen Orion XXIV.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Laura survivors finally get help, but some of the most vulnerable are left behind

DEQUINCY - Sitting in Jerry Jones’ living room on a cold January morning, you can see your breath evaporate in wisps of fog. More than two years after Hurricane Laura tore up her home, the 66-year-old is still without heat — her electrical wiring, damaged by the storm, can’t support a heater or stove. Her gas lines took a hit too, so she doesn’t dare turn them on for fear of leaks. Hot meals have to be prepared on a hot plate or in a small electric oven.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week

Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA

