Louisiana State: updates on Gulf Coast weather as high pressure system moves eastward, chilly weekend aheadStanleyLouisiana State
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
theadvocate.com
Role reversal: LSU women's basketball team greets and cheers for fans
A group of diehard LSU Women basketball fans got a big surprise when they arrived by bus from Baton Rouge to their hotel in Columbia, South Carolina, Saturday night. In a reverse of roles, the members of the team and coaching staff created a cheer tunnel and were out in force at the hotel to greet the busload of fans.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU has tabled turned on it by South Carolina in Super Sunday smackdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just before the third quarter buzzer sounded, Brea Beal, one of the waves of South Carolina players you’ve probably never heard of but who is excellent nonetheless, pulled up over LSU’s Kateri Poole for a long 3-pointer from the left wing and drained it.
theadvocate.com
CWD, habitat, storm recovery cut in deer season; overall take hits new high in several areas
If you fall into the “average deer hunter” category in Louisiana, you’ve likely come through the recent deer season with flying colors — meaning you’ve already enjoyed all those great venison recipes and have enough meat in your freezer for wildlife feasts in the coming months.
theadvocate.com
Undefeated no more: No. 3 LSU women basketball falls xx-xx at No. 1 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For LSU, the end of its long undefeated run essentially came early. The No. 3-ranked Tigers fell behind 18-2 midway through the first quarter, and though they clawed back against No. 1 South Carolina they never could get all the way back, losing 88-64 Sunday before a sellout crowd at Colonial Life Arena.
theadvocate.com
Photos: The Krewe of Orion rolls through Baton Rouge on Saturday night
The Krewe of Orion rolls along South River Road in downtown Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Krewe of Orions’s theme for its 24th annual Mardi Gras Parade is “In Our Wildest Dreams.”
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
theadvocate.com
LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park
LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women's 'ridiculous' success says S. Carolina needs to win while it can
On ESPN, they’re calling it the women’s basketball Super Bowl. The hyperbole for once isn’t all that heavy-handed. A matchup with the gross tonnage of No. 3 LSU at No. 1 South Carolina doesn’t come around very often. Especially this deep into the regular season with two teams that are the nation’s last unbeatens standing.
theadvocate.com
Bank of St. Francisville buys Jefferson Highway property for $2.2 million
The Bank of St. Francisville has purchased a 1.7-acre tract of land near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Jefferson Highway for $2.2 million and plans to build its main Baton Rouge branch on the site. The bank bought the land at 9029 Jefferson from Jefferson Highway Development LLC in...
theadvocate.com
LSU's corner infield positions are all but set. But the Tigers have depth there, too.
LSU’s corner infield spots might have the most depth of any position this seasons — and the most certainty. Last spring, Jacob Berry, who'd been a designated hitter at Arizona, took over third base at the start of LSU's season. But some of Berry's defensive inconsistencies showed, sometimes prompting a move to right field or designated hitter. That left Jack Merrifield and Collier Cranford to play third.
theadvocate.com
Big second half got LSU back in game, but horrid first half was too much to overcome
In Saturday night’s game with Texas A&M, LSU coach Matt McMahon watched his team put together its most efficient offensive half of basketball since Southeastern Conference play began in late December. Energy? Absolutely. Toughness? Ditto. Accurate shooting? Yes. Indeed, LSU checked all those important boxes in outscoring Texas A&M...
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Denham Springs rolls Saturday in 43rd annual parade
Dana Frazier used her umbrella to catch throws Saturday during the 43rd annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade Saturday. The parade included royalty, floats and lots of paradegoers catching throws during the afternoon roll through Denham Springs.
theadvocate.com
Longtime minister, city attorney and Scoutmaster Jesse Means dies.
Local longtime attorney, public servant, minister and Scoutmaster Jesse LaFayette Means Jr. was buried in Episcopal Cemetery Friday. Means, 79, is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Randle Means. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1961 and completed undergraduate studies at Centenary College of Louisiana and...
theadvocate.com
2 arrested in Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that wounded 12
Police have arrested two people responsible for what investigators called a "targeted" attack that left 12 people wounded at a nightclub on Bennington Avenue last month. Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy'Shaun Jackson, also 19, were arrested late Friday night. Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first degree murder while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Orion gets dreamy for Saturday night's masquerade ball
The Krewe of Orion heralded Mardi Gras with a parade through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, followed by a masquerade ball at the Raising Cane's River Center. “In Our Wildest Dreams” was the theme for the evening. Russell Ruh and Elizabeth Blythe reigned as King and Queen Orion XXIV.
theadvocate.com
Laura survivors finally get help, but some of the most vulnerable are left behind
DEQUINCY - Sitting in Jerry Jones’ living room on a cold January morning, you can see your breath evaporate in wisps of fog. More than two years after Hurricane Laura tore up her home, the 66-year-old is still without heat — her electrical wiring, damaged by the storm, can’t support a heater or stove. Her gas lines took a hit too, so she doesn’t dare turn them on for fear of leaks. Hot meals have to be prepared on a hot plate or in a small electric oven.
theadvocate.com
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week
Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
theadvocate.com
'Wines of the World' is Okeanos' theme for annual Mardi Gras Ball
The Krewe of Okeanos celebrated its 43rd annual Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 11 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. The theme was “Wines of the World,” and a variety of vino was tasted. King Okeanos Victor Devin Gum and Queen Tethys Jeanne Favert represented a...
