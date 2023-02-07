Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Derek Dooley talks Alabama job, why he ‘owes everything’ to Nick Saban
Derek Dooley gained a unique distinction last February when settling into his new job. By landing in Tuscaloosa, Dooley became the third former Tennessee coach to join a Nick Saban staff at Alabama, completing the string from Lane Kiffin to Butch Jones. Like Jones, Dooley’s role wouldn’t be as public...
Former Alabama players share excitement over Kevin Steele hire
News broke Sunday evening that Alabama was expected to hire Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator after Pete Golding moved on to Ole Miss after five seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nick Saban’s decision to bring back Steele, who served two previous stints on the Crimson Tide coaching staff, as his...
Perspective: A basketball team in Alabama forfeited a game because it was on the Sabbath. Then the governor stepped in
When a Seventh-day Adventist school’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament on the faith’s Sabbath, it had to forfeit the game. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in to make sure this doesn’t happen again. State and local governments are often the first line for ensuring that religious accommodations are made, especially for religious minorities.
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
College Football Analyst Questions Alabama's Coordinator Hire
Many in the college football world knew that change was likely at Alabama following a rare year in which the Crimson Tide failed to reach the College Football Playoff. Alabama brought in Kevin Steele to be its new defensive coordinator, replacing Pete Golding. With this being Steele's third stint ...
Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama
Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
atozsports.com
Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week
Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
ESPN's Paul Finebaum says Kirby Smart's probably content to let Todd Monken go
Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken had his second interview with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Last week, Monken interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monken took Georgia’s offense to new heights in 2022, averaging 41.1 points per game and putting up 501.1 yards...
Assessing the Roster and Coaching Changes in the SEC East
Here is a quick summary of all of the changes that Georgia's SEC East opponents gone through this offseason so far.
Lane Kiffin Advocates for Nick Saban Amid Coordinator Concerns
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gave his Alabama counterpart an endorsement via social media on Tuesday.
2024 College Football Recruiting Team Rankings
The traditional 2023 National Signing Day has come and gone and with just about all of this year's recruits already on their way to school, it's time to get a look ahead to the college football recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle. As you may expect, it's a lot of the usual suspects when looking ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze's Appearance
Update: Despite the image going viral on social media, Hugh Freeze is wearing a "WAR" hoodie, not a "WAP" hoodie, that originally went viral. Earlier: Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is trending on Twitter this Thursday morning because of his latest outfit choice. Freeze was showing off an Under ...
College Basketball Odds: Florida vs. Alabama prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Florida Gators take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Our college basketball odds series has our Florida Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Alabama. The SEC basketball season has one month left before the SEC Tournament. The race for the conference championship is a three-team battle involving the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Tennessee Volunteers. Texas A&M is a bubble team, while Bama and Tennessee are competing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making this a really weird competition in which A&M has a chance to win the league and yet gain an NCAA seeding no higher than No. 7 or No. 8. The prevailing belief among SEC basketball experts is that A&M won’t hang with Bama and Tennessee, but that’s not something Alabama can or should worry about. The Tide have to take care of business and make sure they win the conference championship, which would help them get a No. 1 seed in March. That path to a top seed goes through the Florida Gators in another SEC clash.
Spring Forward: Quinshon Judkins is the unquestioned Head of the Table of a revamped Ole Miss RB room
Ole Miss football officially has a start date for spring practices. The return of Lane Kiffin’s Rebels has been set for March 21.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 2/7/23
Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA Crisis
Guilty until proven innocent is a pretty lousy credo when applied to college students. But that’s where we find ourselves today with the NCAA’s new stance to combat a ridiculous Pandora’s Box of their own creation.
FOX Sports
Birmingham Stallions' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Birmingham Stallions' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The defending champion Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, open the season against the New Jersey Generals on April 15 at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
Comments / 0