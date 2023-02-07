Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Goes Light And Strong With Optional Carbon-Fiber Wheels
Ford just made a big announcement for 2024 Mustang fans – the new Dark Horse will offer an optional upgrade to carbon fiber wheels. Not only do these lightweight rims bring improved performance, they also give Mustang owners extra bragging rights as we usually see this option on higher end sports cars.
Carscoops
Ford Officially Returns To F1 As Red Bull Powertrain Provider
Ford has officially announced that it will return to Formula 1 racing after more than 20 years of absence. The automaker will join the motorsport starting in 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with Red Bull Racing. “This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s...
motor1.com
UK: Tiny Ferrari Testa Rossa EV ready to race with roll bar, 19 bhp
The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is a car that only a handful of people will ever own. It's rare and expensive, and most don't have the millions of dollars required to persuade one of the few owners to part with one. Based in Bicester The Little Car Company has been building three-quarter scale electric replicas for the rest of us, and it's launching a new variant called Pacco Gara that could be your chance.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Won’t Enter Le Mans/IMSA Prototype Racing, Focused on F1 and GT Competition With Mustang
Ford's recent announcement that it has partnered with Red Bull Racing for a Formula 1 program that will hit the track in 2026, when a new hybrid power-unit rules package comes into effect, has now ended speculation the company might be interested in entering Le Mans Prototype racing any time soon. Instead, it will focus its competition efforts on various Mustang programs and F1, plus the World Rally Championship. That's according to Ford CEO Jim Farley and Ford Performance Motorsports global director Mark Rushbrook.
yankodesign.com
Custom Bugatti RV and other concepts show what the supercar’s DNA would look like across categories
Personally, Bugatti has the most distinctly beautiful product DNA. I remember seeing the Veyron for the first time and falling instantly in love… a feeling that’s somehow sustained across a whole variety of models even up to the Mistral which debuted just last year. There’s something absolutely captivating about its design, its proportions, and its eclectic use of curves and edgy lines. However, Bugatti’s never really gone beyond the hypercar realm… which makes me wonder, what if the French automotive company made more than just hypercars? Would that DNA work well across different automotive categories? An account that goes by the name FLYBYARTIST shared these stellar AI-generated images of what Bugatti automobiles would look like in different avatars, and to be absolutely honest, it absolutely confirms my hunch. There’s something truly spectacular about the car’s visual language, and even translating it to an ATV, RV, or van doesn’t diminish its appeal. If anything, I’ll say I like it even more!
Top Speed
The Amazing History Of Indian Motorcycles
While Harley-Davidson has produced motorcycles without interruption since the company was founded in 1903, its once great rival Indian Motorcycle has had a much less stable life, initially going bankrupt in 1953 and lurching from one owner to the next before Polaris Industries put the company back on a sound financial footing in 2011. As with so many motorcycle brands, Indian’s origins were in the booming bicycle industry of the late nineteenth century. George M. Hendee formed the Hendee Manufacturing Company in 1897, building bicycles. Early bicycles were called Silver King and Silver Queen, but the name American Indian, soon to be shortened to Indian, was adopted in 1898, emphasizing the American origin of the product for export markets. In 1901, he hired Oscar Hedstrom to build gasoline-powered bikes to pace bicycle races. The motorcycle was not only powerful, but crucially, reliable, not something that could be said for every early motorcycle. In 1904, Indian adopted the deep red color that would become Indian’s trademark. By 1913, Indian was producing 32,000 motorcycles a year.
Watch BMW M5 E39 Battle Alpina B10 V8 And B10 V8S In Close Drag Races
Alpina started in 1965 as a tuning and racing shop for BMW models. It would transition to building its own completed models, being a designated automobile manufacturer in Germany since 1983. In the early 2000s, Alpina built the B10 V8 and the hotter B10 V8S based on the E39 5 Series. A new Carwow video has the two Alpina sedans lining up to race another E39 – the M5.
conceptcarz.com
Carbon Fiber McLaren Trio Leads Final Entries For Broad Arrow's Inaugural Amelia Auction
• McLaren trifecta leads a lineup of desirable supercars on offer, which also includes a carbon series 2021 Ford GT, a Porsche 959 Komfort, a Porsche Carrera GT, and more. • Complete digital catalog for Broad Arrow's inaugural Amelia Auction, March 4 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island now available here.
motor1.com
This modified Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 pulls nearly 800 bhp at the dyno
The Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 is considered by many to be one of the greatest GT-Rs of all time. Released in 1999, the R34 was the latest iteration of Nissan's legendary Skyline GT-R series, which had been in production since 1969. The R34 GT-R's popularity has only grown since its...
RideApart
HP Corse Launches SP-1 Carbon Slip-On For KTM And Husky ADVs
When it comes to adventure bikes, especially those designed primarily for off-road, there are tons of upgrades designed to improve performance, specifically by reducing weight. In a similar fashion as to how swapping out the exhaust on a street bike results in lighter weight and an enhanced sound, this benefit is much more apparent with ADVs, as they usually have upswept exhausts, resulting in a higher center of gravity.
Meet the Bentley Continental GT S, Robb Report’s 2023 Car of the Year
Nearly 20 years ago, Bentley introduced its W-12-powered Continental GT, breaking new ground with an ultra-luxe “personal” GT that delivered blistering performance in keeping with the marque’s prestigious pedigree. We well remember inviting the brand-new Bentley Continental GT to participate in the 2004 Robb Report Car of the Year (COTY). Our editorial team knew it was a groundbreaking car for Bentley, the brand recently acquired by the Volkswagen Group at the time and making a best effort to catapult itself into the 21st century. We shouldn’t have been surprised when it was named that year’s winner, given the brilliant 12-cylinder engine,...
Top Speed
MotoE Proves Racing Can Be Sustainable
It started in 2019 as the MotoE World Cup with 6 races in 4 rounds held from July to November with a powerful idea to ‘create positive change in the motorcycle industry.’ MotoE was based on the premise that electric mobility had the power to ‘significantly cut emissions and make a key contribution to global sustainability goals.’
