Read full article on original website
Related
5 plants that will instantly spruce up indoor and micro gardens
Whether you're going for full-blown jungle vibes or a small curated house plant collection, these five additions should definitely be on your list
BHG
The Forestcore Aesthetic Brings Nature Indoors in a Majorly Cozy Way
A woodsy decor trend has taken root on social media and flourished: Forestcore has grown enormously in popularity, accumulating more than 140 million views on TikTok alone and channeling inspiration for decor, dark color schemes, and personal attire. This growing aesthetic is focused on all things forest. A goal of...
housebeautiful.com
10 big garden design trends for 2023
Gravel gardens, drought-tolerant plants, and the return of the quintessential cottage garden are among the biggest garden design trends for 2023, predict the Society of Garden Designers. While the interest in grow your own remains, with greenhouses and kitchen gardens surging in popularity, the emerging themes for 2023 are centred...
Woman Makes the Cutest DIY Mushroom Fairy Terrarium That Has TikTok Freaking!
And she plans to put snails in it one day!
Decorating with coral colors in the home
Decorating with a coral color can be a bold move – it’s a vibrant hue that instantly spices up a room. Coral comes in a wide range of intensities, from bright and lively to soft and muted, not to mention a variety of tones: orange, pink, and red.
ETOnline.com
Spring 2023 Interior Trends: Shop the Best Furniture for a Seasonal Home Upgrade
As much as this winter feels like it might last forever, we promise spring is on the horizon — which means your space might be due for a refresh. As temperatures warm up and we emerge from our own version of hibernation, it's a wonderful time to tidy up and swap in new decor. If you're looking to upgrade your furniture ahead of the new season, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 collection has hundreds of gorgeous new pieces to shop.
Comments / 0